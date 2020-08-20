Dan Bilzerian’s BLITZPOKER set for India’s biggest free to play online poker tournament

National, 20 August 2020: BLITZPOKER, Dan Bilzerian’s Official Poker Room, brings to India – Dan Bilzerian Freeroll, India’s biggest Freeroll poker tournament. With a prizepool of INR 1 Million, the winner also takes home a Harley-Davidson Street 750 superbike and will win a trip to Los Angeles, USA to party with Dan Bilzerian. The tournament is set to be played on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 and players will be able to register for the tournament on BLITZPOKER website and app for free.

The free to play online poker tournament format is Texas Hold’em and players of all skill levels are welcome to participate in the Freeroll.

Commenting on the launch of BLITZPOKER’s first massive Freeroll Poker tournament in India, Dan Bilzerian said, “When I decided to launch a poker product in India, I wanted to make sure it was done right. This is India’s biggest Freeroll poker tournament. The tournament is open to everyone, with great prizes in store for the winner including a huge INR 1 Million cash reward, a Harley-Davidson superbike and a trip to Los Angeles to party with me.”

BLITZPOKER has been an instant hit with poker players across India since its launch on 10th August 2020. The app allows players to earn real cash with zero to the minimum deposit amount. BLITZPOKER has their support team available on call, chat, email and social media to solve all player queries to ensure smooth gameplay and hassle-free cashouts/deposits.

To know more about the terms and conditions of the Freeroll tournament, please visit www.blitzpoker.com and follow @blitzpokerofficial on Instagram.