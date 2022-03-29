Deltin poker tournament’ is back with one of the biggest ever GTD prize pool of INR 2 crores

India, March 29, 2021: Celebrating the fervour of poker in India, Asia’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination Deltin Royale, Goa is all set to host, once again, India’s most sought-after live poker event, ‘Deltin Poker Tournament’, better known amongst the poker enthusiasts as ‘DPT’. The tournament will begin from April 14th and conclude by April 19th. 2022, and will be powered by Adda 52.com. The tournament will host around 300 players from across the country, including some eminent pro-players from the poker community. A fulcrum of exciting yet challenging gaming, this year’s Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) is bigger and better as it makes a comeback almost after three years, competing for one of the biggest ever guaranteed prize pool(2 crores) amongst the live poker tournaments held in India.

The tournament will be a one-of-a-kind series, blending together the best of live poker with the mesmerising grandeur and excitement that ‘Deltin’ is known for.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said, “Deltin Poker Tournament intends to make the game more thrilling, rewarding and accessible to millions of poker aficionados across the country. We are extremely excited to welcome the poker lovers to Deltin Royale once again who will be witnessing some quality gaming with the signature ‘Deltin’ experience and fine service. I’m confident that the poker fans will enjoy the nonstop gaming action for six days onboard our flagship property, Deltin Royale, which provides a luxurious, pleasant, and exciting environment to indulge in the best of poker.”

The highlight of the tournament is the grand prize pool of GTD 2 crores, along with the main event prize pool offering of 1.2 crores which is the biggest prize pool for this year. That’s not all, the series will have INR 15L Freeroll. Renowned poker players like Kunal Patni & Arun Sriram will also be playing at the tournament.

Sharing his excitement on the tournament, Mr. Praveen Dwarkanath -Poker Head Deltin said, “The last two years haven’t been the smoothest sail for many of us; I guess that’s why my team and I are excited about delivering a unique and memorable experience for all Deltin Poker Tournament guests. For us at Deltin, our player comes first and we would try to add maximum value to the players experience. You have got to be there to know what we’re talking about! I extend my best wishes to all the players coming aboard!”

Taking its excitement quotient, a notch higher, the tournament will feature an exclusive ‘Women’s special’ event and a 15L free Roll for all players who could not cash in at any event . Both of these will be held on the 19th of April. Interested players can register for the event by contacting the Deltin team at the registration desk on board Deltin Royale at 1pm every day.

Deltin Pay Desk:

One can register for the tournament via the online Deltin pay link & enjoy a no que registration process or call on 9011013514 for details

Process:

• Visit Deltin page

• Select tournament

• Enter mandatory fields

• Accept terms and conditions

• Make Payment

• Receive confirmation code

• Scan confirmation code at reception desk at jetty to avail entry

• Collect seating card at Poker registration desk on board Deltin Royale by scanning your confirmation code

Registration On Adda 52 live .com

Register from the comfort of your phone to avoid last minute rush.

• Step 1 : Visit Adda52live.com & register yourself online. If you are already registered then follow step 2 onward.

• Step 2: Log in with your credential on www.adda52live.com . Pay your entry through credit card, debit card, net banking, wallet and get your receipt | confirmation code.

• Submit confirmation code at reception desk at jetty to avail entry

• Collect seating card at Poker registration desk on board Deltin Royale by submitting your confirmation code.