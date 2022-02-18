Deltin Royale Is All Set To Host India’s Largest Gaming Carnival In Goa

India, February 18, 2021: Asia’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination, Deltin Royale – Goa, is all set to host India’s Largest Gaming Carnival from February 24th to 27th, 2022. The gaming carnival will coincide with the famous ‘Goa Carnival’ scheduled from the 26th of Feb to the 1st of March; tourists from all over the world flock to Goa to witness the carnival every year. Bollywood actress Nia Sharma will grace the grand finale of the gaming carnival onboard Deltin Royale and she will also felicitate the winners.

Riding high on the spirits of thrilling and exciting gaming experience, the Gaming Carnival welcomes the avid gamers as well as the thrill seekers to participate in various genres of live gaming & try their luck at winning & taking home grand prizes such as the new BMW X3 car, MG Hector, Luxury watches, iPhones and lots more. Combined with Deltin’s iconic hospitality, world class entertainment, gourmet food and free flowing beverages, the carnival will be open to all gaming enthusiasts who can walk- in and choose to play a variety of games being offered at the casino floor and indulge in the finest services onboard.

Speaking on the carnival, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said, “We are thrilled to host this year’s most awaited Gaming Carnival and, as always, look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable experience. The gaming enthusiasts will have a perfect setting to try their luck and win an exciting line-up of grand prizes, in a safe and comfortable environment”

With best-in-class safety protocol ‘BestAssured’ in place and adherence to all covid safety guidelines, Deltin Royale, ensures a seamless and anxiety-free experience for all guests. ‘Deltin’ is the leader and the most appreciated brand in the luxury gaming segment and is a recipient of many prestigious awards and accolades.

Interested players can book their visit through www.deltin.com or by contacting the customer service desk @ 98196 98196.