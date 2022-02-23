Deltin Royale To Host India’s Largest Gaming Carnival In Goa From February 24-27, 2022

~Winners will get a chance to win exciting prizes like as BMW X3, MG Hector, ROLEX watches, and iPhones~

India, February 22, 2021: Asia’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination Deltin Royale will be hosting the most awaited, Gaming Carnival from February 24th to February 27th 2022. A diverse group of gamers will get a chance to demonstrate their skills while competing for prizes from well-known brands such as BMW X3, MG Hector, ROLEX Watches, and iPhones giving the guests an unforgettable gaming and entertainment experience.

On 27th February 2022, Bollywood actress Nia Sharma will grace the occasion at the grand finale of the Carnival and be a part of the most awaited award ceremony felicitating the winners of the gaming carnival.

‘BestAssured,’ a highly secure and rigorous safety protocol, is implemented on board to ensure that guests’ experiences are anxiety-free at Deltin Royale.

Venue Venue Date Address Entry Fees Deltin Royale February 24, 2022 to February 27, 2022 Deltin Royale, Fisheries Jetty, Fisheries Building D. B. Road, Panaji, Goa 403001 INR 3K onward

HIGHLIGHTS

~Specially curated drinks and snacks~

~ Wide range of games with well know prizes like BMW, MG Hector, iPhones and Rolex watches~

~ Bollywood Actress Nia Sharma to host the award ceremony~