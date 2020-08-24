Esports & Gaming has risen as an engaging activity for leisure, boredom and anxiety during this pandemic

Emerging as one of the most lucrative markets in recent times, the Indian Esports Industry ranks at No. 17 globally with an estimated net worth of over $818 million and is expected to generate revenue up to $118.8 billion by 2023.

While PC gaming is emerging globally, its counterpart is revolutionizing the Indian gaming industry – Mobile gaming. With access to a wide array of PC-like multi-genre games in mobile, the Indian mobile gaming industry is projected to reach 628 million users by 2021 positioning India to be the next major gaming market. With mobile gaming, the Indian Esports ecosystem has seen increasing engagements by attracting a wide pool of consumers which PC and console gaming were not able to tap.

Being the most interactive and community-driven industry, the gaming community has also seen a surge in online gaming content built by content creators who curate gaming news, fan-art and video content for the community. With the increase of gaming tournaments, it has opened up opportunities for casters and even managers as well.

There are several reports stating higher anxiety and depression issues amongst people who are stuck at home. Many people have lost their jobs or sent on furloughs, sabbaticals, etc. this time is the toughest for them. However, many have been leveraging this time to engage in their hobbies and other activities. The most trending and popular being – Gaming.

To cope with the isolation/work from home and hometowns during this pandemic, many gaming patrons can now indulge in the following Esports gaming platforms to diversify their time and avoid boredom of any sorts:-

1) Indian Gaming League (IGL) – India’s most popular competitive gaming and Esports league that hosts gaming tournaments online. Games on IGL can be played on any platform including Xbox, Playstation 4, PC and smartphones.

IGL was created by a team of gamers who strongly feel that Indian players need a stage to jump-start their gaming careers. Participating in IGL will not only give amateur and professional gamers the ability to earn some serious cash, but top tier gamers will also receive an opportunity to compete with other professionals on a national level!

Link:- https://iglnetwork.com/

2) JetSynthesys – JetSynthesys is a part of the JetLine group whose primary focus is on IT services, digital media and new ventures in innovative entertainment and organized consumer retail.

JetSynthesys was formed with the driving purpose to enrich the lives of all Indians. They know the terrain well and are shaping the Indian culture and consumers. They passionately keep their finger on the pulse of the shifting trends and the needs of the Indian people as well as the western world. They take pride in being agile and strategic, helping to generate and provide support structures for these different worlds to connect.

Link:- https://www.jetsynthesys.com/products/

3) Nazara Technologies – Nazara Technologies is one of the leading mobile games company headquartered in Mumbai, which is engaged in the acquisition of, value addition to and distribution, of mobile games across emerging markets such as India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Latin America.

Nazara Technologies Pvt., Ltd. develops mobile content in India. The company offers games, multimedia, themes, and wallpapers. It also provides solutions for the development, deployment, targeting, and tracking of promotional campaigns on mobile platforms; and wireless solutions that integrates content of media companies, marketing messages, and the consumer reach of wireless carriers.

Link:- https://www.nazara.com/index

4) Gaming Monk – The company started as an e-commerce marketplace for games, but recently they became an esports event organiser.

A company actively involved in conducting sports tournament in India through offline and online portals. They are striving to create a gaming community which can compete against each other and sharpens their skills for upcoming tournaments.

Link:- https://gamingmonk.com/

5) Team Brutality – Team Brutality aims to be the best performing team of Asia and is registered with racing game squads such as Need for speed, Forza Motor Sports, etc. Team Brutality is a leading team in CSGO community.

Link:- http://www.teambrutality.in/