Experience the Spirit of the Holy Month with Free Fire’s “Ramadan Blessing” Campaign

Cairo, Egypt – 26 March 2023 – Free Fire, the popular mobile battle royale game, has announced the launch of its “Ramadan Blessing campaign,” designed to bring unique Ramadan-themed content and tournaments to all players.

With the spirit of “Ramadan Blessing,” Free Fire is pleased to announce the launch of its special Ramadan-themed campaign in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. As part of the campaign, Free Fire is introducing a hyperlocal experience, inviting players to embark on an exciting journey with Alvaro, one of the most renowned Free Fire characters, and other Free Fire Characters, to complete the Ramadan Quest. Together with Alvaro and other Free Fire characters, players will join an exciting journey to uncover the Ramadan Quest by exploring key landmarks across the Middle East and Africa, including the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Chefchaouen in Morocco, King Fahd’s Fountain in Saudi Arabia, the Burj Khalifa in the UAE, Makam Echachid in Algeria, Petra in Jordan, Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunisia, National Theatre in Nigeria, Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Rouchi Stone in Beirut, Sahara Desert, Victoria Falls in Tanzania.

To provide users with an end-to-end experience, Free Fire is immersing players into the story of Alvaro’s journey across the Middle East through motion comics and in-game experiences. By completing each of the Ramadan Quests, players can engross themselves in Alvaro’s journey and celebrate the holy month.

The Ramadan Blessing campaign, which began on 17 March and runs until 30 April 2023, will challenge players to complete missions to obtain exclusive Ramadan items, including bundles, weapon skins, emotes, and arrival animations. The campaign will be further enhanced by a special Ramadan interface.

In addition, Free Fire will launch the MEA Ramadan Tournament under the theme #UnitToGive, inviting top pro-teams from previous Free Fire MEA Super Star and Free Fire MENA Ladies Championship, along with top Free Fire MEA influencers, to play a fun match every Saturday from 01 April until 15 April 2023. The tournament will be held online starting 30 March 2023. To connect the participants with their fans during the holy month of Ramadan, the winning team of each week will give away their prize to five lucky winners from their fans.

As part of Garena’s drive to create special content and tournaments for our players, Garena hopes that this campaign will bring the spirit of Ramadan to life in Free Fire, and allow our players across the Middle East and Africa region to celebrate the holy month together.

