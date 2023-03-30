Fantasy Gaming App Super4 launches campaign #IndiaJeetega ahead of IPL 2023

India, 30th March 2023: Super4, ‘India Ka Apna Gaming App’ and a growing player in the fantasy gaming sector, has announced today the launch of their #IPL2023 contest for the existing and prospective customers in light of the upcoming 16th edition of the TATA IPL 2023. The Super4 IPL 2023 carnival is scheduled to run from 1st April to 15th May 2023.

Super4, a leader in the fantasy gaming sector, will provide existing and new users with a unique platform to play and earn through their Super4 app. The Super4 IPL bonanza will have two offers, the first one running from 1st to 7th April where the user will be given a chance to participate in contests for free and yet have the opportunity to earn huge cash rewards.

The second contest starting from 1st April for the next 45 days will give the existing as well as the new users to play contests and collect super coins. All users that earn 1 lac super coins during these 45 days will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend IPL Eliminator rounds or IPL Semi-finals for free.

The “India Jeetega” campaign aims to encourage fans to support their favorite teams while promoting a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among all. With the IPL set to start on March 31st, 2023, the campaign is poised to capture the nation’s imagination and bring everyone together in celebration.

Mr. Rohit Bansal, Founder, Super4 said, “We are excited to come up with our IPL23 contests to attract users and give them a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the IPL Eliminators and Semi-Finals. Cricket is a religion in India and we strongly believe that through these contests, we will be able to fulfill a cricket fan’s dream to watch a match live in the stadium. We at Super4 are very excited for the upcoming season and we will do our best to help the fans and enthusiasts with the best possible gaming experience”

Seeing the growth and passion for cricket in India, Super4 plans to penetrate further into the Tier II & Tier III markets and give a once in a lifetime opportunity to fans and enthusiasts in these markets to watch a match live. Something that they could just dream of, could be possible with a click on the Super4 App. The brand offers unutilized money on a collection of super coins. The players can utilize this money to play games on the platform.

Within a short span of six months, Super4 has managed to grow exponentially and with a user base of over 5 lac customers, the brand plans to expand its footprints in India by acquiring customers and bringing out new and interesting online games on their Super4 2.0 applications for the fans and enthusiasts across India.

The Super4 app allows cricket fans and enthusiasts in India to create teams before a match starts, but it sets itself apart by providing India’s first-ever cricket scoreboard. Fans can earn points by creating their own scoreboard for the first innings before a match starts. At the end of the match, the players win prizes according to their ranks on the leaderboard.