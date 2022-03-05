Final Table Series all set to start its fourth edition with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 13 crore!!

National, March 05, 2022: Following the record-breaking success of the previous editions, Final Table Series 2022 (FTS) is all set to begin with its fourth edition the live-streamed poker series will be hosted on Spartanpoker.com. The 10-day virtual poker event offers a whopping prize pool of INR 13 Crore, winners will get Diamond studded Gold emblazoned Medallion made with 3 carat Diamond and 37 grams of Gold. The series will be live from 4th – 13th March 2022.

The enthralling 10 day-long series comprises of 41 marquee tournaments. The Final Table series will feature multi-flight tournaments – 1 Crore GTD FTS Supreme (Multi-flight) and 2 Crore GTD FTS Main Event (Multi-flight). Buy-ins starting at Rs 550.

Speaking on the commencement, Mr. Amin Rozani, Group CEO of Qaudrific Media Pvt Ltd said, “Following the consecutive successes of previous editions of the Final Table Series, we are again looking forward to the fourth edition of Final Table Series. This year, more than ever, we embrace our role as tournament hosts, to deliver memorable experiences and bring this community of poker lovers together. The Final Table Series 2022, aims to showcase the game’s biggest talent competing in the most exclusive events, and enable players to both raise exposure and provide new opportunities for the game.”

Furthermore, the winners of 8 PM Featured Tournaments will get a bright Gold Medallion crafted with 35 grams of Gold and 0.40 carat Diamond. Winners of Regular Tournaments will be presented with a lustrous Silver Medallion loaded with 45 grams of Silver. FTS aims to alter and boost the poker ecosystem in India, both in terms of scale and talent.