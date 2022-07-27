Football bets on the result without a draw: what are the features

The result without a draw in football betting is presented in almost any betting company. The bottom line is that you bet in Bet Winner on the victory of one of the two teams, and in case of a draw, you get a return with a coefficient of 1.0. What are the advantages of this approach, we will evaluate below.

Draw No Bet: what it looks like

The task of the bettor is to decide on a football event and make a prediction for the victory of one of the teams. It is important to identify the winner, because you lose only one time out of three – when the selected team is inferior to the opponent. In case of a tie, the money that you bet is returned 1:1, and in the winning option, the profit is calculated based on the odds. If the Draw no Bet (DNB) bet is not in the list of betting lines of the bookmaker, look for the handicap (0) option, a complete analogue of Draw no Bet.

DNB betting advantage

The no-draw market is a neat option for betting on the outcome of a duel. The classic bet on the result of a match in regular time, which involves playing in favor of one of three outcomes: the victory of the first team, the victory of the second team or a draw, is more risky. Here, in case of making a bet in favor of one of the teams, you will not be given a refund for a draw.

DNB betting is somewhere between betting on the result of a match in regular time and a double outcome. This is taken into account when setting the coefficients – they are also in the middle between the indicated competitive types.

Draw no bet example

There is a specific football competition – the 2021 Champions League final Manchester City – Chelsea. The victory of the hosts of the match with a handicap (0) is calculated at a coefficient of 1.36, the guests – 3.15. You bet $100 in favor of Manchester City with a handicap (0). Here’s what happens:

The favorite of the meeting wins in regular time – you get a payout of $136.

A draw at the end of two halves – you get back 100 dollars.

Chelsea win – you lose $100.

Overtime and penalties are possible in this match, but predictions with a handicap (0) are made for regular time. The outcome of a game in overtime or a penalty shoot-out has absolutely no effect on the result of payments – by this time the result will already be summed up on the DNB bet.

Strategies for DNB rates

Minimal risks and lower odds compared to regular outcomes are the main features of no draw bets. For the market to work, bets must be approached responsibly. Yes, not a single analysis and not one of the strategies will indicate a 100% win, but it will significantly increase the chances. Consider the DNB betting strategies used by experienced cappers.

Questions and answers

Accumulators Draw no Bet?

The DNB bet is a good way to insure a three-way accumulator. The forecast for this bet is calculated in the express in the same way as in the single bet. If a football event ends in a draw, you get back the bet with a coefficient of 1.0 specifically for this position, and the rest of the events continue to play. Here is an example of an accumulator of three events, in which one of the bets is on a handicap (0):

Match No. 1 – odds 2.0. Match No. 2 – coefficient 1.5. Match No. 3 (DNB bet) – odds 1.5.

The total accumulator coefficient is 4.5, the bet amount is $100. Let’s say match #3 ended in a draw – you will get your money back with a coefficient of 1.0, and the rest of the events in the coupon will still be relevant. If on the first two events the bets play, then you will receive $ 300. And if, in addition to this, a third match was played, then the payments would be $450.

Equal rivals?

If you are predicting the outcome of a football battle between two strong and famous teams, then the Draw no Bet market is the best choice. Bets on a clear victory in these cases are marked by increased risk. It is better to lose a little in the odds, but increase the chances of success. This approach is especially relevant in accumulators of two or three events, when the risk of ruining the accumulator with one draw is quite high.

What is the alternative to Draw no Bet?

A nearby alternative to DNB is a double outcome, where you can bet on two outcomes at once within the same bet (team #1 won’t lose, team #2 won’t lose, there won’t be a draw). Don’t be discouraged if your preferred bookmaker doesn’t place a bet on the handicap (0) – you have the right to make two predictions using the classic market:

Decide on the amount and place a bet in favor of the favorite.

Place a bet on a draw by entering into the game the previously bet amount divided by the draw odds.

For example, there is a match with 1×2 odds: 8.0/4.0/1.3. You intended to bet $100 on a handicap (0) on Team 1, but there is no market. Divide $100 by the draw odds (4.0) and bet $25 for a draw. The remaining 75 dollars – in favor of the hosts for 8.0. If there is a draw, you get back $100. And if team #1 wins, you’ll get 75 x 8.0 = $600.