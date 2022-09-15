Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 will return in November

The top Free Fire teams will gather in Bangkok, Thailand, from 25 to 26 November

Cairo, Egypt – 15 September 2022 – Garena’s iconic Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 will return this November, with the Play-ins taking place on 25 November, and the Finals on 26 November.

The second FFWS 2022 tournament will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, home of its last two champions, Attack All Around (FFWS 2022 Sentosa champion) and EVOS Phoenix (FFWS 2021 SG champion), previously known as Phoenix Force.

The FFWS 2022 Bangkok will be the fourth edition of the most awaited global tournament, which brings together the best teams. Qualifiers for the FFWS will be held in several regions in the coming months, with the top teams earning the chance to compete for the coveted title.

It is worth to be notable that the qualifiers of the Arab region had recently started under the name “Free Fire Arab League Season 6”, which includes the top 18 teams from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and various regions of the Arab world. And the affirmed final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in the 15th of October, adding to that the best two teams from “the Arab League season 6” will qualify to represent the Arab world in the tournament FFWS “Free Fire World Series 2022“ that will be held in Bangkok end of the year.

In May, Attack All Around faced EVOS Phoenix in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa arena as they competed for the champion title. Attack All Around ultimately won the title and was crowned the champion. EVOS Phoenix has previously won Thailand’s first-ever FFWS championship in 2021.

Get a preview of the event with the FFWS 2022 Bangkok reveal video.