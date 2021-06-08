FUN2 App: Shaping the future of sports in short video platform

New Delhi: Gaming is going to be the next biggest trend around the world and India is witnessing spectacular boom in startups and gaming space. In this virtual segment FUN2APP has been creating ripples with it’s out of the box ideas. With the tagline “let the game of life must not stop”, FUN2APP is determine to mark their presence in the sports field. It is the only platform in the short video segment that has been catering to the needs of sports enthusiasts and empowering them to showcase, create and share and in future play. With a significantly high growth rate Comedy App FUN2APP is eyeing to raise 15Million USD in the next 3 months. This app has a short video application, which has more than 4 lakhs downloads to its credits. Because of this phenomenal increase, this app has been drawing lots of attention from gaming enthusiasts. The fun2app was relaunched and repurposed after Mr Kewal Kapoor took over it as Consultant, Global Advisory and Creative Strategist repositioned and revamped ‘Fun2’ as sports platform.

FUN2APP is a well-balanced combination of a Short video application, Quizzes and contest. But there is a lot more in this ambitious plan. Innovative self curate music library, Green Room, Data, next level unique experience and latest strategies are some of their other USPs.

Mr. Kewal Kapoor, Global advisor and creative head, FUN2APP comments,‘‘Gaming has become mainstream with the emergence of smart phones and easy accessibility of the internet. ( but I have realised no short video application cater to need of sports ) with Fun2appconsumers have more scope and options not only for entertainment but also for sports in the form of short videos. Thus it’s relevant to say that Quizzing is going to be our next big shift after we achieve 375% growth in next 12 month. That’s why we have launched a green room and content bucket to cater tier2 Hindi and regional language audience.’’

A short video application platform along with fantasy games has been in the news for the last 36 months but the majority of these platforms are entertainment centric. Whereas FUN2APP wishes to go global by focusing around sports .

Mr. Kapoor further says, ‘‘Despite covid-19 and lockdown we are very optimistic about success as the first quarter of year has seen significant interest globally in leagues. Our is the first short video application in sports, which is paying rich dividend in gaming apps segment.’’

‘‘Our reliable sources suggest a very bright and profitable future with the first chunk of 15 million USD on verge of concurrence’’ he concludes.