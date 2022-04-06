Funskool acquires Exclusive Rights to Manufacture and Market Goliath Games ‘Sequence’ In India

New Delhi, April 2022: Funskool India Ltd., India’s leading toy manufacturer, adds another blockbuster to their list, by acquiring the rights from international brand Goliath to manufacture and distribute their popular board game ‘Sequence’, in India.

Developed by Doug Reuter in 1981, Sequence is a combination of a board game and a card game. Often referred to as the ‘Perfect Family Game’, Sequence can be played by 2 to 12 players. The game aims at building strategy, planning, sportsman spirit and team play along with providing quality entertainment.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Funskool India has been expanding their base and challenging themselves to widen their association with international counterparts. The new rules on mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for import of toys, makes Funskool India a perfect partner for international toy manufacturers to entrust their iconic games to be manufactured in BIS certified Funskool factories.

Commenting on the occasion, R Jeswant, CEO – Funskool India Ltd., said, “Funskool India always wants to bring the best of toys and games to its customers, and this association with Goliath is another step towards it. We have always been a frontrunner in developing a catalogue of varied toys and games through extensive focus on innovation and development. We believe that this partnership will have a significant role in providing a unique synergy of strengths to build the brands further.”

Jorge Aguila-Collantes , General Manager ROW- Goliath Group said, “We are glad to have begun our cooperation with Funskool on the Indian Market, we really believe this step will allow Sequence Brand to grow and become one of the top board game brands in the Indian Market, like it is in many markets in the world”