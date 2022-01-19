Game On: IAN invests in the game development company GameEon Studios

New Delhi, January 19th 2022: GameEon Studios, a Mumbai-based game development company, has raised a USD 200,000 round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN). The round was led by IAN’s Angel investors Mrunal Jhaveri and Ajay Upadhyaya. GameEon Studios aims to utilize these funds to develop in-house games and strengthen the distribution pipeline with the content built.

Founded by Nikhil Malankar in 2013, GameEon Studios has developed over 150 games distributed worldwide via multiple distribution channels. The startup is currently developing an open-world game based in Mumbai city. The organization’s primary target audience is gamers between the ages of 18 to 24. In addition to their mobile portfolio, the startup is currently developing an open-world game based in Mumbai city. The latest game, Mumbai Gullies, is a game that the contrasting lifestyles of Mumbai city have inspired. Besides being the leading force behind GameEon Studios, Nikhil is also popular as a YouTuber, with over 95,000 subscribers. He talks about the gaming industry and guides aspiring game developers on his channel. Cricket Play 2021, a game developed by GameEon Studios, has been recently ported onto the Jio Set-Top Box.

The company has a successful stack of games on the mobile platform as well. These games provide the users with a nostalgic gaming experience, with some of the games being inspired by Indian classrooms and playgrounds.

Expatiating about the fundraiser, Nikhil Malankar, Founder of GameEon Studios, said, “Gaming is now a part of everyday life for a lot of people. We at GameEon Studios want to bring an immersive experience to all our gamers. It can simulate many real-life situations in a virtual environment. This makes a gamer more proactive in responding to real-life situations with enhanced agility. The recent funding would help us to expand our game distribution channels and also be a propeller for in-house gaming development.” Speaking on the development, Mrunal Jhaveri, IAN’s Lead Investor added, “I have been a gamer since the Atari and Nintendo days and I feel gaming in India is still at the early stages. The industry is expected to grow at a threefold faster pace and cross the USD 3.9 billion mark by 2025. Some pioneers are driving this industry, and the team at GameEon is one of them. Their focus on the Indian audience while creating games is what sets them apart. We are delighted to partner with such a trailblazing company.”

The gameplay of Mumbai Gullies was launched on Nikhil Malankar’s YouTube channel and the Indian Game Developer Conference, the biggest game developer’s conference in South Asia. The launch got recognition from Indian rapper Raftaar and YouTuber Jaby Koay. To expand the reach of their games, the company is looking to work with various distribution partners globally.