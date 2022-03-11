Games for Players with Mathematical Skills

Whether you play them just for fun or to try to win a few pounds, there are some casino games where you can put your mathematical skills to the test. In fact, it is true about all gambling games, since they are based on the laws of probability. Let’s take a closer look at some of these games and how mathematics can be applied to them.

Sports Betting

If you love to watch sports and enjoy betting on them, you should definitely look deeper into the world of statistics. If there is one sector of gambling that can be best controlled, it has to be that one. First, you should look for the best odds. Betting in the UK is not such a difficult thing as you can read here. There are many sites that let you do that, on a large variety of sports. Don’t pick one where you will bet all the time. Select them according to the choices you make by looking at the spread on each one.

To make your decision on what games to bet on, you need to enter the world of statistics. The beauty is that in sports, they are easy to find. Don’t just look at the ranking of each team. See how they fare against one another, in cold or warm weather, if they are on a winning streak…You need to analyse as many stats as you can before you select the winning team. If you do this, every time you place a bet, your chances of winning will increase greatly.

Baccarat and Blackjack

These two games are similar. The first was launched in the 15th century and a favourite of aristocrats. No wonder, since it definitely helps to know how to count. In Baccarat, you need to accumulate nine points by the end of the game, while in Blackjack you need to get as close to 21 as possible, without getting over that number. The mathematics you can use in these games is to count cards. It is something that some people will do more easily than others, according to the way their brains are wired. But with practice, everybody can get better at it. Then, what you have to do, is to calculate the probability of receiving a higher or a lower card next, and ask for one or not, according to your needs. The problem is that you won’t be sitting alone at a casino table, and other people may take irrational decisions which will affect your final outcome.

People who are in love with mathematics will tell you that life is only about that science and that everything can be estimated. In other words, you can more or less predict the future. It is exactly the idea behind the games on which you can gamble. Casinos make their money because they consider the odds of winning, and make sure that they remain in their favours. But if you consider all the mathematical possibilities and you learn about the laws of probability, chances are you can turn the tide in your favour.