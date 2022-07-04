GGBet eSports Betting Opportunities & Odds Review

Do you think of betting on eSports? No surprise. This niche of the betting industry is on the rise, and experts say that it will flourish even more. With the growing number of online bookmakers, bettors get more and more opportunities to win big.

Still, the best offers for eSports betting come from the mastodons of the sphere with GGBet being one of the brightest and most respectable. Let’s see what opportunities open for GG.Bet clients and what odds are waiting for anyone hoping to find their luck in eSports betting. Will you be able to earn money by eSports betting? Read to the end to find out.

GG.Bet – Excellent Choice for an eSports Betting Fan

Why should you opt for GG.Bet when there are dozens of other betting services out there? Unlike the majority of other bookmakers in Canada who concentrate on traditional sports and take eSports as an additive, this platform has made its choice in favor of computer game betting from the moment it was founded. This means you’ll deal with the professionals in the sphere who know everything about eSports and eSports betting, in particular.

Also, Canadian GGBet is licensed and can, therefore, legally provide its services to Canadians who tend to get involved in eSports betting more and more.

What Are the Opportunities of Game Betting at GG Bet?

Joining the family of GG.Bet users, you get multiple opportunities in everything that has to do with eSports betting. We’ll point out some of the most attractive and meaningful things that you can get by signing up for the service.

Opportunity to bet on 16 different eSports disciplines. You’ll get access to making stakes on LoL, Dota2, CS: GO, and more than 10 other disciplines, including Valorant, Rainbow Six, Apex Legends, and others.

Opportunity to get access to betting on tournaments and eSports leagues of all levels. GG.Bet strives to present maximum events on its website. Due to this, bettors get the chance to put their stakes on regional leagues as well as the largest international eSports tournaments with millions of dollars in prize pools.

Opportunity to choose from dozens or even hundreds of available markets. Depending on the discipline and importance of the game, the bookmaker provides a plethora of markets to choose from. Some most popular disciplines, like Dota2, can boast more than 350 markets for one game.

Opportunity to watch online translations of most eSports matches. To bet on eSports matches in progress is super popular among players of all levels. However, that would have been nothing without the access to online broadcasts of the events. Every site user can watch the game live and make their prognoses still more effective.

Opportunity to earn money by placing winning bets. Every stake is put with the only aim – to win. However, a winning bet works not only as a confirmation of the rightness of our prognosis but also as a means to get money. And due to the fair odds offered by GG Bet, everyone can put significant winnings into their pockets.

Odds. What Does GGBet Offer?

Odds size is one of the main factors influencing the choice of the betting service. GG Bet has a fair policy in this regard. Traditionally, the odds for less popular games are higher than those for top-rated eSports matches. Still, they are high enough to let you earn some money in case of a winning bet.

In the table, you’ll find the average odds for several eSports disciplines.

Discipline Winner Map Handicap Total Maps CS: GO 1.9 – 2.77 2.4 – 3.32 1.87 Dota 2 1.87 – 2.44 1.9 – 2.23 1.88 Rainbow Six Siege 1.9 – 2.49 – – League of Legends 1.99 – 2.47 1.88 – 1.96 1.92

As you may see, the odds are quite high. These might not be the best coefficients you’ll find at Canadian online betting services, yet they are neither overstated nor understated. Such an approach to forming the odds is maximum honest for trustworthy bookmaker-bettor relationships.

Services with overstated odds are likely to be scammers, which is the last thing you’d like to deal with when betting on eSports or any other events.

We’ve shown the odds for the basic types of bets. If you choose to put stakes on some special outcomes, like first blood or first Roshan in Dota 2, you’ll be able to enjoy higher odds. Still, the risks of losing your bet will also get higher.

Summing up

GG Bet is definitely a great choice for bettors seeking maximum eSports betting opportunities. Along with an excellent selection of disciplines, a variety of markets, and access to a maximum number of events in the eSports sphere, you can also count on great odds. What else to wish for?