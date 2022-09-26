Glued plans to Expand Pan India with 15 Gigantic Gaming Centers in the next 3 years

September 2022: The biggest gaming center developer of NCR, Glued now plans to scale up to over 15 gigantic centers in the next 3 years.

Glued entertainment private limited , a leading gaming and entertainment company located out of Noida, has previously partnered with malls and global game manufacturing companies to conceptualize, build and manage some stellar entertainment centers across India.

Along with the growth in entertainment centres, Glued has diversified and is building its digital presence, Gameshark.in – A website for your monthly subscription of games, to order in your favourite games including consoles, table games, poker tables and many more. Glued.co.in – A website to help the visitors to pre book game slots and birthday and corporate parties. Gamescave.in – A website to help book by the hour , GameStudios , Gamefarms and GameVillas built and operated by the company

The company is now also partnering with game developers and foraying into developing new and emerging tech games including , drift and slot car racing, Robotic games, sports and fitness games and many more exciting games .

These popular gaming centers of Glued includes all genres of games from retro to classic to contemporary and now modern, and emerging tech as well .

In the modern hectic world , we believe games are a source of immense joy and happiness and gives you a break from the worries of life and we envision to make games and gaming centres so accessible that they should be a part of everyone’s everyday life, Says Vikram Narula , Founder of Glued.

At the core of the company’s growth plan is forging partnerships with mall developers and space owners in creating world class entertainment centres, and plan to scale up from 3 to 15 centers in the next 3 years with a projected revenue of over 150 crores. They don’t yet have plans to enter any international market but are partnering with global game manufacturers including Sega, Namco, Switch, Brunswick, AMF to have the biggest lineup of gaming attractions and create the best in the country gaming centers.