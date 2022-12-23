Hölle Games brings a whole lot of quality to Slotegrator’s partner network

Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with another distributor of innovative games. New slots from Hölle Games are now available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Promising video slot development studio Hölle Games is bringing more than fifteen titles with beautiful designs to Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution. Compliant with German regulation, ISO 27001 certified and licensed with the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Hölle Games produces slots with classic designs for the German and wider continental-European market, including such legendary games as Fruits, Jolly Wild, and Höllische Sieben.

The developer also offers a series of premium slots with unique design and advanced game mechanics. These games have names that the majority of Germans will immediately recognize, such as “Holla die Waldfee” (Holla the forest-fairy). The studio also offers a unique game mechanic called “Bonus Spin,” a convenient and safe solution for players, which complies with German tax laws.

A multifunctional back office will simplify the operational management for operators. They can quickly and easily set up and test the game integration process by themselves, as well as use specialized software to create reports and collect statistical data in real time.

Robert Lenzhofer, CEO & Co-Founder of Hölle Games, about the cooperation with Slotegrator:

“Slotegrator is a very speedy and straight-forward organization that has emerged from start-up status to being a house-hold name in our industry in very few years. For a young studio such as ours, to be recognized by so many powerful players of our industry and now getting a chance to prove ourselves with the wide network of Slotegrators partners, is truly an honor. We look forward to a “fruit”-ful cooperation!”

More information about Hölle Games’ titles and solutions is available on the Slotegrator website.