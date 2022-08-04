How Much Should You Bet on blackjack?

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Playing online or mobile blackjack can be as thrilling as being dealt an ace and 10-value card (natural blackjack). Splitting two same-value cards or deciding to double-down on your bet can boost the card game’s fun factor.

A big question to consider, though, is this: How much of your bankroll should you bet on blackjack?

Continue reading to ascertain how much to bet in blackjack sessions.

How Big of a Bankroll Do You Need for Blackjack Sessions?

The origins of blackjack seem to date back to around 1700. That’s when gamblers in French casinos played a card game known as “Vingt-et-Un” (“twenty-one” in English).

Over three centuries after the game’s invention, figuring out how much to bet on online blackjack games is still an issue.

The amount you should bet on each hand is related, but you can’t bet much on blackjack hands with a $0 bankroll, right?

The process isn’t an exact science. That said, a rule of thumb to adhere to is to bring 100 betting units for a four-hour session. Here’s how much you’d need for different betting units:

$1 betting unit: $100

$10 betting unit: $1,000

$100 betting unit: $10,000

You can also make adjustments for shorter sessions, such as an hour.

Remember also to consider having a winning and losing limit. Blackjack hands can go in streaks. So it’s sometimes wise to follow the “quit while you’re ahead” and “cut your losses” rules.

Factors Affecting How Much to Bet on Blackjack

It’s best to base each hand’s bet amount on various factors, including:

The blackjack game’s rules

The range of bets allowed

Your bankroll

Your gambling strategy

Intangibles like mood

In terms of your mood, this concept refers to how much you bet rather than how you bet. In other words, always bet with your mind, not your emotions.

Two key factors to weigh are the house rules for the blackjack game you’re playing and where your bankroll is.

One issue is the word “should” implies a person’s judgment is involved. Instead, base your decision on particular variables.

Let’s look at specific factors that can influence how much you bet on blackjack hands.

Minimum and Maximum Bet Sizes

The minimum bet for online blackjack tables can vary considerably, like land-based casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Macau. While $10 is a common minimum, other online tables may have minimum bets of $2 or $20, for example.

Meanwhile, maximum bets at blackjack tables are often as high as $10,000, for example. Sometimes they’re lower, such as $5,000.

Bankroll Size

Bet Small With a Small Bankroll

Suppose you have a $100 bankroll. You can still have a fun time playing blackjack. The key is to find a suitable blackjack game and make small bets.

For example, you can play at a table with $2 minimum bets and few players. If you use sound blackjack strategy, you may play for several hours.

Gambling Gurus and Maximum Bets

Let’s say you have a large bankroll, solid strategy, and extensive blackjack experience. Such factors may boost your chance of winning money during the blackjack season.

In that scenario, consider placing bigger bets on each hand. It would help if you weighed the maximum bet allowed.

Winning and Losing Streaks

Keep in mind that the outcome of each blackjack hand is unrelated to the previous hand. The amount you should consider risking can be related to when you’re on a roll or have a string of losing hands.

A common old saying states, “You can’t win them all.” Like other card players, as a “21” gamer, you’ll sometimes lose hands or be “in the red” at the end of a session.

The key is to maximize your winnings. Besides using an effective blackjack strategy, you can also bet the maximum during winning streaks.

Unit Bet Sizes

As mentioned above, setting a unit bet size can help improve your bankroll management. Set a unit bet size as part of your basic bankroll strategy. Then stick to it!

For example, let’s say you set your bet amount at $10 per hand. Make sure each bet is that exact amount–never more and never less.

This strategy is especially effective for new blackjack players. You can focus on whether to hit (accept another card) or stand (reject another card).

Later you can consider if you should increase or decrease your bet compared to the previous hand.

After fine-tuning your blackjack strategy, try different betting methods. They include the Martingale betting system (double your bet after a loss) or the reverse Martingale system (double your bet after a win).

Conclusion

The bottom line is no magic formula exists about how much you “should” bet on blackjack hands or sessions using your PC or mobile device.

More importantly, focus on the ideal amount to wager in particular situations. How much can you afford to bet? Are you a blackjack newbie or aficionado? Which types of bets or betting systems will help you maximize profits?

Ultimately, you should have a good time playing cards.