How online casino bonuses are like service at a 5-star restaurant

Increasing engagement and developing player loyalty are common KPIs for online casinos. Bonuses are often used to increase these indicators. Slotegrator experts explain how bonuses help attract players and why it’s like the service at a 5-star restaurant.

Online casinos all develop bonus policies to bring in new players. Bonus system is the most effective marketing tool in the hands of operators, helping to attract and retain players, stand out among competitors, localize the offer, reward players and keep them loyal.

Bonuses help to attract players throughout their entire life cycle.

First up, players are served with a welcome bonus. These bonuses can be given for registration on the casino platform. It’s like a fresh cup of coffee as a pleasant ritual at the beginning of the day or a welcome drink. The first impression and sense are very important.

Next come the free spins. They can be served as an appetizer before a delicious main course. They warm up the player and whet their appetite for the game. Classic free spins can be given for registration too. They allow new players to try slots and assess the quality of the game without risking their funds. Freespins give players the opportunity to try their luck and get real winnings without spending their money.

Free spins are often granted to players when they deposit into an online casino account. It is often accompanied by a deposit bonus, that is, an additional bonus offer in the form of an increase in the deposit amount.

Online casinos often hold various promotions and tournaments, within which players can get free spins. This can be associated with a new slot release, holiday or other event (e.g. player’s birthday).

Free spins have an immediate, positive effect on customers’ attitude and loyalty. For example, Slotegrator partners like Amatic, Amigo Gaming, Endorphina, Evoplay, Gamzix, Pragmatic play, 3Oaks, Playson include free spins in their customer loyalty program and become favorites.

For the main course, players get a big helping of jackpots. Also, today popular types of games feature an ever-increasing sum which every player has the chance to win. These are progressive jackpots. Every time someone places a bet in the game, a portion of it contributes to the jackpot, so it keeps growing until someone wins. This sets the progressive jackpot games apart from classic jackpots, in which the winning amount is determined in advance.

The way to win a jackpot depends on the game. In slots, players win a jackpot when the right symbols show up on the reels. In blackjack, they need the right combination of cards.

Slotegrator’s partners Kalamba, Netgame, Lotto Instant Win, and Eurasian Gaming all offer exciting jackpots.

Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution includes a full-fledged bonus module that allows operators to create various bonuses, cashback campaigns, loyalty programs and tournaments. It also allows you to view and modify bonuses, display account information including experience and loyalty levels, and customize player categories. All functions are organized in a clear table, and the bonus module is very easy to use, which, again, streamlines the process and saves time on manual settings.

At the beginning of this summer, Slotegrator announced the integration of a new bonus feature called ‘Wheel of Fortune’ into its turnkey online casino solution. The bonus solution is based on the classic roulette-style mechanism: a player turns the wheel, tests their luck, and gets an opportunity to win.

“From the marketing point of view, bonuses serve a mix of functions: attraction, retention, increasing loyalty. This multifunctional tool can also be specially designed for players which demonstrates the personalized approach to each player. We recommend not to neglect bonuses and to build well-thought bonus loyalty programs that work for the future of your casino,” says Ayman Zhumagulova, Head of Customer Account Department at Slotegrator.