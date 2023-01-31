How to Become a Professional eSports Player

Combining a personal passion and having the possibility of working in an area that keeps growing in the world seems like a dream job, doesn’t it? And for many, this is a reality: the possibility of being a professional e-Sports player.

With the growth of this sport, more and more people are joining, looking for an opportunity to create a successful career. So, if that’s your intention, we’ll bring you unmissable tips so you can start planning your career.

Tips for becoming a professional eSports player

Are you interested in becoming a professional e-Sports player and don’t know where to start? Check out some unmissable tips below that will build this path to success.

Follow the tournaments

First, following the tournaments is a way of understanding how professionals operate daily, how the area has evolved, and also knowing the main strategies they adopt during matches, whether individually or with the teams. You can start by checking the Rocket League tournament schedule, which has some great upcoming tournaments.

Another important point is that if you can attend the tournaments in person, you can also take the opportunity to meet the players and other experts in the game. This increases your chances of finding great partnerships to boost your chances of becoming known in this area.

Follow the main players

Every career is also made up of admiration and inspiration from other people already in the position you want to reach. When you focus on them, you can identify how it is possible, for example, to create your own success story to achieve the expected result.

The same goes for professional eSports players. When you follow the daily schedule of established players, you can identify what you need to do to reach that goal. This is also valid, for example, as a way of knowing the history of these people.

This inspiration can be very important when you get discouraged from becoming a professional e-Sports player. It is a source of acceptance and inspiration.

Choose a game and specialize in it

Even though some players play professionally in multi-game tournaments, it’s important to start by specializing in one of them. From this, it is possible to train specific skills related to that dynamic and, thus, have greater chances of success.

However, in the beginning, test a lot. You may like a particular game more but have greater affinity and performance in another. Therefore, test. Allow yourself to expand your possibilities of action and find the e-Sport in which you will have greater chances of success in your career.

Remember, therefore, that success also comes from training. Your performance can improve as you train in the chosen electronic games.

Find the right equipment

e-Sports professionals invest heavily in the most modern and efficient equipment. This is valid because it makes an analogy with other areas. For example, a designer needs to have the best pens and editing equipment to work with, as this can impact the quality of the work.

The same goes for e-Sport players. For the game to run correctly, your device should have settings that allow fluidity at maximum power. Remember that it is important not only for the game to run smoothly but also to allow transmission, as this will be essential to put your name on the market.

But it’s not just for electronic devices (like your PC and accessories). You also need to think about how to maintain your quality of life daily, have ergonomic equipment (chair, keyboard, mouse, table), and train your body to deal with the number of hours you will be sitting at the desk to avoid pain caused by muscle weakness.

Publish your matches, join an eSports team, be on the lookout for opportunities, and create friendships with professional players to be more successful.