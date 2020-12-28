Hyderabad FC go down 0-2 to Kerala

Bambolim, Goa: Hyderabad FC faced their second defeat of the Indian Super League season as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Kerala Blasters at Bambolim on Sunday. Goals from Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray in either half meant that Hyderabad missed their opportunity to break into the top-4.

For the second game running, Manolo Marquez’s men failed to find the net, and will remain eighth in the league table, with nine points from the first seven league games.

The hosts started the game full of energy, pressing the HFC backline and forcing a few mistakes. A couple of half chances fell Kerala’s way but the break through came just before the half-four mark after Hakku lost his marker, Asish Rai to head home from a Facundo Pereyra’s corner.

The award of the corner was controversial, as it seemed to have last gone off a KBFC head but there was nothing the Hyderabad defenders could do, as the visitors took the lead in the 29th minute.

Hyderabad finished the half strongly, with a couple of chances falling to Aridane Santana. But the Spaniard lacked the killer instinct in front of goal, and failed to capitalize and test Albino Gomes.

The second half also started well for Hyderabad, who managed to push Kerala back for a prolonged period but they failed to create enough clear chances to get back into the game.

Manolo Marquez tried to shake things up and brought on the likes of Danmawia Ralte and Fran Sandaza, who came on for his ISL debut, and though the duo had a couple of exciting moments, HFC did not do enough to get the ball in the back of the net.

A dazzling run from Sandaza and a few last-ditch blocks from the backline were the best moments of the game for Hyderabad. But as they pushed for an equalizer, an instinctive finish from Murray in the 88th minute at the other end added a second for the hosts.

HFC do not have too long to dwell on this result as they are back in action when they face FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday, the 30th of December