India Online Poker Championship’s 14th edition ends on a high note

Monday, February 13th,2023: India’s leading poker tournament the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on Spartan Poker concluded with Aditya Agarwalwinning the coveted India Poker Championship title, The Crown, and the hefty prize money of INR 57,73,000. Arsh Groverwonsecond place and INR 48,35,000. With a massive 48 Crore GTD, this edition saw overwhelming participation from across the poker fraternity.

IOPC had a series leaderboard of 1.5 Crore. Vinay Rajpal, finishing in 1st position won the prize money of INR 30 lacs followed by Anuj Yadav and Bhanu Prakash.

The 14th edition of IOPC Jan 2023 was the grandest, it saw many games of poker on the virtual felts in all its glory as players competed to have their names etched in the history of IOPC. The IOPC GTD of 43 Crore was crushed and 48 Crore wasachieved. The IOPC saw more than 5600 unique players, and 536 players won prize money in lakhs. The IOPC Jan 23’saw the emergence of 103 millionaires.

Other grand events during the 18-day mega IOPC tournament were, IOPC –INR2.50 Crore GTD – BEAST DAY was won by Madhav Sethi, who won prize money of INR46,28,000, the runner-up was KookkiriMithun who won INR 27,80,000in prize money.

The INR 2 Crore Blaze Day 2 winner was Dhaval Muddgal who took home INR 34,46,000 as match winnings and the runner-up is Digvijay Lamba who added INR 21,17,000 to his bankroll.

The IOPC Super High Roller INR 1.25 crore GTD winner was Ashish Munot, who bagged INR 31,93,000, and the 1st runner up was Akshat Sharma who won INR 22,00,000.

Rahul Singrohawas the IOPC Millionaire INR 1 crore GTD winner and Abhijeet Kumar the runner-up won INR16,65,000 and 15,25,000 each respectively.

Speaking on the grand success of IOPC, Mr. Amin Rozani, CEO of Spartan Poker Group said, “The 14thedition of IOPC has witnessed records being broken with over 87,000entries, we couldn’t have asked for a better and spectacular way to end the season. It’s a testament to the depth of talent you find in the India Online Poker Championship and showcases how hard the players fight for the prestige of that title. The outstanding response that we have been receiving each year keeps us on our toes to take IOPC to another level. I would like to congratulate all the players who made IOPC special, and a big congratulations to Aditya Agarwalthe deserving winner of the IOPC crown.”

Spartan Poker has been a driving force for all poker enthusiasts since 2015 with IOPC starting from just 6.5 Lacs GTD which has shot up to 43CR GTD this year indicating a massive increase in popularity within the poker fraternity.