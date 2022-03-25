Indian Esports team 7 Sea Partner with Gillette to Launch Gillette 7 Sea Invitational

India, 25th, March 2022 -Gillette and 7 Sea, an Ampverse portfolio esports team and rising star of the Indian Esports scene, have announced a strategic partnership to launch the upcoming ‘Gillette 7 Sea Invitational’, an exciting new Indian esports tournament format. This invitational is an opportunity for the leading Battlegrounds Mobile India esports teams to compete for significant cash prizes.

The Gillette 7 Sea Invitational tournament will feature the top 24 BGMI pro teams from across the country, competing in over 54 matches, including qualifiers and finals. The tournament will take place over the course of nine days, broken into two high-intensity periods from the 25th – 27th March and the 29th March – 3rd April. Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ampverse, Jenny Hall, stated, “We’re delighted to see 7 Sea and Gillette come together and host this exciting Invitational event produced by our friends at Skyesports. This lively format will feature the leading teams in India and is sure to showcase the best of the best of Indian esports talent”.

The tournament, produced by Skyesports will be broadcast via live streaming and re-screening, including over 200 hours of competition excitement. Viewers can listen to competition announcements and commentary in six languages including both English and Hindi across the 7Sea YouTube, 7Sea Facebook and Skyesports YouTube channels. This thrilling event also features a tournament prize pool of over USD 20,000.