Indian Gaming League (IGL) to host “IGL Clan Wars” on 16th Dec

Indian Gaming League (IGL), the fastest-growing Esports platform will host IGL Call of Duty Mobile Clan Wars in which Esports Teams from both India and Pakistan will compete with each other. The tournament will be hosted from 16 December 2020 from 5:00 Pm onwards. A few of the Indian teams are Team Mayhem, GodLike, Reckoning Esports, IND, Blind, Heroes and Force 1 while the Pakistan Teams are Team Portal and the Vicious 7.

This is an open tournament where players can directly register themselves from the official website iglnetwork.com. The prize pool for the tournament is Rs 10,000 with the winning team getting Rs 5,000, runner-up team to get Rs 3,000 and 2nd runner up to get Rs. 2,000. All the matches will be streamed live on IGL’s Youtube Channel: IGL- Indian Gaming League starting on 16th Dec 2020 at 5:00 pm. The highlights will be available on IGLTV and on IGL’s own Instagram Handle @iglnetwork. The participants can register themselves from the IGL’s official website – iglnetwork.com.

Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League (IGL) says that “Hosting Inter Countries tournaments encourage us to see where do we stand as a nation in terms of Esports. Such tournaments also grab huge viewership while being live telecasted. They also encourage and motivate young gamers to pursue Esports Gaming.”.