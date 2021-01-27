Indian Gaming League (IGL) to host “Influencers Rising Cup” from 25th-31st January 2021

ndia, January 2021: Indian Gaming League (IGL), the fastest-growing Esports platform will host their inaugural Influencers Rising Cup in which they want to give all up and coming free fire content creators a chance to showcase their skills and have an opportunity to win a share of the 8000 IGL coin prize pool. The tournament will have 3 qualifiers & 1 Final. There are 64+ team slots. This is a private tournament wherein the players will need a code to register themselves from the official website iglnetwork.com.

The winner will get Rs. 8000/- Prize Pool. All the matches will be streamed live on IGL’s Youtube Channel: IGL- Indian Gaming League starting on 25th Jan 2021 to 31st Jan 2021 at 5:00 pm. The highlights will be available on IGLTV and on IGL’s own Instagram Handle @iglnetwork. The participants can register themselves from the IGL’s official website – iglnetwork.com.

Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League (IGL) says that “Our main motto for hosting this tournament is to encourage the significance of content creators. Since there are a lot of companies providing a platform to the original content creators, we just felt to join in the venture.”.

#FreeFire #Garena