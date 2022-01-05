India’s best recognized gaming & entertainment brand ‘Deltin’ ushers in the new year in style

x

January 05, 2021: India’s leading luxury gaming and entertainment brand ‘Deltin’ organised a magnificent 10-day long celebration ‘MEGAPLAY 2021-22’ onboard its 2 grand offshore properties in Goa: ‘Deltin Royale’ – India’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination and ‘Deltin Jaqk’- a gamers’ paradise. Re-inventing the spirit of the ‘Deltin’ way of life, the festivities began from 24th December 2021 and continued till 2nd January 2022 where guests experienced dazzling performances by popular celebrities, artists & performers, the thrill of non-stop gaming and Deltin’s signature hospitality with delectable cuisine and drinks.

The festivities culminated at ‘Deltin Royale’ on New Year’s Eve with live performances from the winner and first Runner up of Indian Idol season-12 Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The build up to the NYE also saw acts from Antara & Papai who featured in India’s Got Talent; Kathak Rockers from Jhalak Dikhlaja fame, B Unique from Dance Plus Season 4, Bollywood dancer Poppy Barman, Vegas dancers, illusionists, Instrumentalists and some of Goa’s Best bands.

‘Deltin Jaqk’ also had electrifying performances during the glorious ‘MEGAPLAY 2021-22’ from playback singer Rajdeep Chatterjee, dance acts from Sonali Raut and special appearances from popular Bollywood stars and social media sensations like Sargun Mehta, Chinki Minki(Surabhi Samridhhi), Pavitra Punia , Shubhangi Atre and a many more.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO of Deltin, said

“We were thrilled to witness the enthusiasm of our guests and staff soaking in every ounce of the festivities we had planned. I also appreciate their cooperation and unwavering support in adhering to the stringent covid safety protocols that we have laid out and followed across our properties.”

‘Deltin Royale’ and ‘Deltin Jaqk’ are known for hosting array of exhilarating events time and again which stood true to the new year celebrations as well with the ‘Megaplay 2021-22’. That’s not all, the guests also had a chance to win in mega lucky-draws throughout the ten days of celebrations. From soul-satiating music to enthralling performances, from lip-smacking cuisines to glamourous décor, the guests experienced the best of entertainment coupled with the thrill of exciting games to choose from; they were really spoilt for choices.

With best-in-class safety protocol ‘BestAssured’ in place and adherence to all covid safety guidelines, ‘Deltin’, ensured a seamless and anxiety-free experience for all of the guests onboard to allow them to enjoy the festivities and gleefully welcome 2022.