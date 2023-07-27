Is Anjouan the new Curaçao?

This year brings new changes to the world of iGaming licensing: Curaçao licensees will operate under more stringent regulations from September 2023. Sad news for newcomers — market entry just got harder. Does the island of Anjouan offer a quicker alternative? Slotegrator highlights why many new operators think so.

Curaçao, long known as the first choice for new iGaming operators due to its simple application process and comparatively low fees, is about to introduce a new licensing system. While current licensees will have a year to get up to speed, new licensees will likely be looking elsewhere for a fast, simple, and affordable replacement — and many are finding it in Anjouan.

Despite only recently gaining headlines, this license isn’t new: it has been available since February 2005, when the State of Anjouan Union of Comoros enacted the Computer Gaming Licensing Act 007 Of 2005.

Compared to other popular licensors (e.g., Malta or Kahnawake, which both provide access to international markets), the Anjouan license is very affordable for companies with tight budgets seeking to enter the iGaming industry for the first time.

Another benefit is that the Anjouan license is all-inclusive. Licensees are allowed to organize all forms of gambling (as opposed to authorities like those in Malta, which has a different license for each vertical): online casino, lotto, sports betting, bingo, scratch cards, games of chance, and more and even the provision of software and white-labeling services.

This means that with a single license, operators can offer a huge and diverse portfolio of games (something easily managed with Slotegrator’s APIgrator game content integration solution).

As part of the fast, streamlined licensing process, applicants should submit a business summary, platform terms and conditions, and policies for KYC, AML, underage gaming, and fair gaming. Applicants also undergo the same background checks and technical tests as in other jurisdictions. Once the application process is finished, licensees will be free to operate their brand from the island and enjoy the lack of a GGR tax.

Here are some of the highlights about the Anjouan license:

In comparison with the Gibraltar license, which is valid for a period of 5 years, the Anjouan license is valid for one year, and renewed annually. It costs around $25,000.

The license is available for both B2C and B2B.

The Anjouan Gaming License may be granted for 2 URLs.

Sublicensing is not permitted.

Businesses pay 0% gaming tax in their GGR and 0% VAT.

One of Anjouan’s license requirements is to give players enough information to contact counseling or assistance services if it is needed. It is one of the points of responsible gaming which allows operators to take care of the players and to prevent gambling addiction.

“The Anjouan license is a great way to join the regulated market. The convenience of the license is undeniable, and this is a new start point to launch an online casino,” says Petr Stehlik, a lawyer at Slotegrator.

So, in summary, the Anjouan license gives startupers a chance to launch a legal online casino business and saves them time and money they can use to focus on platform development and marketing. It’s a great opportunity to carve out a niche from the beginning, and it could well take over for Curaçao as a great low-cost option for new iGaming operators.