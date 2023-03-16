Is opening an online casino in Romania the first step to scaling a business?

Romania is a fully regulated gambling market with clear rules and licensing requirements. Success in this growing market will also give you a stable base from which to branch out into other markets as well.

Romania’s iGaming potential is increasingly coming to the forefront. Online casinos and sportsbooks who set up shop in the Eastern European country not only have a valuable market at their fingertips, they’ve established a solid base from which to scale their business and expand into other markets.

Here are a few reasons why Romania is a prime destination for online casinos and sportsbooks:

An ONJN license is a mark of quality. Romania’s National Gaming Authority, the ONJN, offers three types of license. A first-class license allows B2C operators to offer their services in the country, while a second-class license (which Slotegrator holds) enables B2B suppliers to offer their products in the market. The third-class license is held by the Romanian National Lottery. All three have earned a solid reputation in the eyes of players and software providers, providing a clear path to success for whoever holds one — players trust the ONJN seal and payment service providers are happy to cooperate with brands holding the ONJN license.

When combined, all the factors listed above make Romania a fantastic choice for new entrepreneurs looking to launch their brand or established casinos looking to expand into exciting new markets. For newcomers, Romania presents a great opportunity to establish a solid base from which they can later scale their business and enter other markets.

Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator received a B2B license from the Romanian regulator ONJN in 2022, which allows the company to operate in the Romanian market and offer locally accredited Turnkey and White Label online casino and sportsbook platform solutions.

To learn more about the Romanian market, watch the new video from Slotegrator Academy experts with the latest news and details.