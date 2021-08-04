Jhansi Priya Laveti of Hyderabad is in the lead at the Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Championship.

Hyderabad- Jhansi Priya Laveti of Hyderabad took on the lead at the end of the 8th race but a protest against from her from Akshaat Dohare is pending since yesterday in a race which she finished 2nd and that could well decide her fate in the final medal tally

With one discard Jhansi still stands overall first followed closely by Ekalavya Batham of Bhopal who showed his prowess being India No 1 . In third position is Shashank Batham of Bhopal. The winds have died down and it seems to be an early withdrawal of the Monsoons with fluky shifty winds between 5 to 15 knots

Two races were sailed and the balance 4 will be sailed till the final racing on the 5th. Vaishnavi Veeravsmshsm led the second race till the half way point and capsized to finish 11 th and dropped from the first position to 4th but still within striking distance of an overall medal

The racing so far seems to be a tussle between Bhopal and Hyderabad interestingly both land locked cities. Divyanshi Mishra of Bhopal stands at overall 5th and gunning for a medal in the girls fleet

With 4 races to go and the overall tally could substantially change when the second discard kicks in.

The Green fleet of beginners saw Bunny Bongur and Mohammad Mothsmeem of Rasoolpura at the 1 st and 2nd position after 8 races

Overall tally at the end of 8 races

Jhansi Priya Laveti 24 points

Ekalavya Batham. 29 points

Shashank Batham. 32 points

Vaushnavi Veeravsmshsm 35 point

Divyanshi Mishra. 42 points