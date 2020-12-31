JKAWF INDIA 🇮🇳 showcases splendid performance in the 35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA INTERNATIONAL KARATE E-TOURNAMENT 2020.

JKAWF INDIA has drawn global attention by winning 9 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals in the 35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA INTERNATIONAL KARATE E-TOURNAMENT 2020.
More than 270 competitors and 15 countries participated in the championship hosted by JKAWF Venezuela, with India being the largest delegation followed by Chile and Mexico.
The event was judged by the JKA accredited judges from different countries. There were two Judges from India – Pradeep Sharma Sensei and Arindam Sikdar Sensei that received international appreciation for their fair job.
Rajarshi Ray Sensei of JKA Bangalore was the Indian team manager that coordinated the whole process of Indian team’s participation electronically.
Here are the results as posted by the host JKAWF VENEZUELA.
Somnath Palchowdhury Sensei, the chairman of JKAWF INDIA Kolkata thanked Mery Aguilera Sensei, Chairman of JKAWF VENEZUELA for hosting such an event to motivate karateka worldwide during this frustrating period of Covid-19 global pandemic.
35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA COPA SENSEI ROBERTO MARTINEZ 2020 INTERNATIONAL E-TOURNAMENT
23 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M
AVIK BHOWMICK – BRONZE
28 KATA 12 – 13 YRS
ANVI KORE – GOLD
30 KATA 12 -13 YRS F
SAMADRITA DAS – BRONZE
ADRITA BISWAS – GOLD
36 KATA 14 – 15 YRS F
AKANKSHA GUPTA – SILVER
38 KATA 14 – 15 YRS F
PUFFIN MANDAL – SILVER
17 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M
ANURAG MAJUMDAR – GOLD
19 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M
ARIJIT SARKAR – SILVER
SAYANTAN RAY – GOLD
20 KATA 10 – 11 YRS F
ANINDITA JAIKRISHNA – BRONZE
MAHIKA JAIKRISHNA – SILVER
21 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M
SOUMENDRA CHAKRABORTY – SILVER
42 KATA 16 – 17 YRS F
SRISTI PAUL – GOLD
55 KATA 18 – 20 YRS M
ARKA MANDAL – BRONZE
10 KATA 8 – 9 YRS F
RIDDHIMA PRAMANIK – GOLD
11 KATA 8 – 9 YRS M
RHITOMBHAR MUKHERJEE – BRONZE
58 KATA 21 – 34 YRS F
SWAPNAM SEN – GOLD
61 KATA 21 – 34 YRS M
PURBAYAN PAHARI – GOLD
1 KATA 4 – 5 YRS M
SAUJANNO SAHA – SILVER
73 OPEN KATA JKA 18+ M
SUROJIT SAHA – SILVER
DIBYENDU MANDAL – GOLD