JKAWF INDIA 🇮🇳 showcases splendid performance in the 35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA INTERNATIONAL KARATE E-TOURNAMENT 2020.

JKAWF INDIA has drawn global attention by winning 9 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals in the 35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA INTERNATIONAL KARATE E-TOURNAMENT 2020.

More than 270 competitors and 15 countries participated in the championship hosted by JKAWF Venezuela, with India being the largest delegation followed by Chile and Mexico.

The event was judged by the JKA accredited judges from different countries. There were two Judges from India – Pradeep Sharma Sensei and Arindam Sikdar Sensei that received international appreciation for their fair job.

Rajarshi Ray Sensei of JKA Bangalore was the Indian team manager that coordinated the whole process of Indian team’s participation electronically.

Here are the results as posted by the host JKAWF VENEZUELA.

Somnath Palchowdhury Sensei, the chairman of JKAWF INDIA Kolkata thanked Mery Aguilera Sensei, Chairman of JKAWF VENEZUELA for hosting such an event to motivate karateka worldwide during this frustrating period of Covid-19 global pandemic.

35 ANIVERSARIO JKAWF VENEZUELA COPA SENSEI ROBERTO MARTINEZ 2020 INTERNATIONAL E-TOURNAMENT

23 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M

AVIK BHOWMICK – BRONZE

28 KATA 12 – 13 YRS

ANVI KORE – GOLD

30 KATA 12 -13 YRS F

SAMADRITA DAS – BRONZE

ADRITA BISWAS – GOLD

36 KATA 14 – 15 YRS F

AKANKSHA GUPTA – SILVER

38 KATA 14 – 15 YRS F

PUFFIN MANDAL – SILVER

17 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M

ANURAG MAJUMDAR – GOLD

19 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M

ARIJIT SARKAR – SILVER

SAYANTAN RAY – GOLD

20 KATA 10 – 11 YRS F

ANINDITA JAIKRISHNA – BRONZE

MAHIKA JAIKRISHNA – SILVER

21 KATA 10 – 11 YRS M

SOUMENDRA CHAKRABORTY – SILVER

42 KATA 16 – 17 YRS F

SRISTI PAUL – GOLD

55 KATA 18 – 20 YRS M

ARKA MANDAL – BRONZE

10 KATA 8 – 9 YRS F

RIDDHIMA PRAMANIK – GOLD

11 KATA 8 – 9 YRS M

RHITOMBHAR MUKHERJEE – BRONZE

58 KATA 21 – 34 YRS F

SWAPNAM SEN – GOLD

61 KATA 21 – 34 YRS M

PURBAYAN PAHARI – GOLD

1 KATA 4 – 5 YRS M

SAUJANNO SAHA – SILVER

73 OPEN KATA JKA 18+ M

SUROJIT SAHA – SILVER

DIBYENDU MANDAL – GOLD