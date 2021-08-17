Legendary Singer Songwriter Toby Keith to Perform at Pala Casino Spa Resort

As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, Pala Casino presents Toby Keith’s Country Comes to Town Tour on Friday, September 17

Pala, CA, August 17, 2021: Pala Casino Spa Resort is proud to announce that tickets are officially on sale for Toby Keith’s Country Comes To Town Tour, a world-class performance scheduled for Friday, September 17 at Pala’s Starlight Amphitheater.

“Pala Casino is thrilled to welcome legendary singer and songwriter, Toby Keith, to our state-of-the-art Starlight Theater,” said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. “As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, we are proud to continue to offer our guests with the best entertainment options in the region. We look forward to announcing more, big-name entertainment acts in the coming months.”

Triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – Toby Keith has sold more than 40 million albums and has 32 #1 singles. He has produced a #1 hit every year for 20 years straight, including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “Who’s That Man,” “Me Too,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This” and more. With more than 10 billion streams, the 2021 Toby Keith’s Country Comes To Town Tour is his 19th consecutive headlining tour.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at $75, $110, or $220, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

To view images of Pala’s digital advertising and promotional materials for the Toby Keith performance, visit: https://bit.ly/PalaMediaTK. To view an upcoming schedule of entertainment acts and events at Pala Casino, click here.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request.

Playing It Safe

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members remains paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Safety measures include:

– Masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated; mandatory for guests who are not

– All seating is sanitized prior to each show

– Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air

– Face masks are available at all entrances for all guests

– Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: www.palacasino.com.

