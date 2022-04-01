Legends League Cricket delivers massive value of INR 403 crore

April 01, 2022: The inaugural edition of the highly successful Legends League Cricket reached a cumulative audience of 703 million people through TV, digital-social space and traditional media outlets. Sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of about ₹403 Crores and title sponsor HOWZAT enjoyed a ROI of more than 30x. Winners of the first edition of World Giants, tops the valuation chart with ₹49.5Croresworth of sponsorship exposure followed by Asia Lions (₹47.6 Crores) and India Maharajas (₹37.6 Crores).

The inaugural season of Legends League Cricket was played in Muscat, Oman from January 20 to January 29, 2022 amidst a very strong Omicron wave.

Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of the League said: “LLC was the 1st T20 League of the year 2022. Having executed it in the middle of the Covid storm when Omicron wave was at its peak, it was a challenge well taken and delivered successfully.” CEO & Co-founder of the League, Raman Rahejasaid: “We were confident of the success of the league due to euphoria about cricketing legends in India, but for sure we surpassed our own expectations. It is indeed very heart-warming to see how fans loved watching Legends League Cricket. Well begun is half the job done and we have done that. It is very important for us that LLC carries forward the momentum and goes on to become one of the top T20 leagues in the world. We will be soon announcing a more fun filled season 2.”

Raman Raheja is confident that the success of the inaugural tournament has given it the ideal platform to conduct the upcoming edition with much vigour. He believes within the next few years, the LLC is going to be a highly successful T20 League in the World. He added, “we have to deliver a good return on investment for our sponsors and with the 1st edition, we have done that. Now we have to ensure that the success is carried forward in season 2 and beyond.”

Joseph Eapen, Managing Director, YouGov Sport said “The analysis was undertaken to showcase how LLC has fared in the first season in terms of creating value for sponsors. It had a lot of stickiness amongst cricket fans turning into good followership of the tournament. The valuation delivered are exceptional considered that we are playing with retired cricket players.”

The sponsors valuation report was undertaken by YouGov Sports which is a leading research agency in the business of Sports having undertaken similar research for IPL, CPL and many other top T20 Leagues and other Sports League across the World.

The matches which were telecast live by Sony Sports Network, Geo, Supreme TV and Crictrackerin India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UK, US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand saw 248 million people tuning in to catch live action. On social media, it reached a staggering 450 million fans globally. As the League came alive, #LegendsLeagueCricket was trending in the Cricket crazy countries. It also became one of the “most searched” keyword on the internet with some scintillating performances on the ground. Print, electronic and online media too played a very key role in making LLC a huge success taking its daily coverage to 838 million readers across the globe.