Live Tech Games and ITV launch new interactive WordSurge game for viewers

24th October 2022 [London, UK]: Live Tech Games has unveiled a brand new free interactive competitive trivia game, WordSurge, offering ITV audiences exciting live gameplay while watching content they love.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary launched WordSurge live on air last week [Monday 17th October], inviting thousands of viewers at home to join the live mobile competition.

The game further extends This Morning’s interactive app offer into a live gaming environment, with the programme’s existing app being one of ITV’s most popular and downloaded already..

WordSurge combines the delights of recent word game crazes with the thrills of live gameplay and has been specially developed for ITV’s free This Morning app. Players can compete, battle and interact with each other to win cash prizes, sponsored by ITV Win.

The partnership between ITV and Live Tech Games offers new entertainment for UK audiences and allows viewers to become part of the game using their mobile phone, rather than simply watching the action on their TV screens. WordSurge has already secured the number one spot in both the App Store for Free Games and the App Store for Trivia Games. As well as having over 1.6 million minutes of game play.

Samuel Worsley, co-founder and co-CEO of Live Tech Games, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of WordSurge on ITV’s This Morning.

“We cannot thank ITV enough for the support it has given Live Tech Games, and are looking forward to seeing the results that this fun, entertaining and competitive game creates.

“We’re thrilled to be targeting a different audience with our new word play game and can’t wait to see the response WordSurge receives from players.”

Live Tech Games aims to create captivating, competitive mobile experiences that will engage customers. WordSurge offers a unique, exciting mobile experience for viewers in order to encourage everyone to play games. Viewers are instantly transformed into players as they go head-to-head in a live virtual tournament, taking place after the This Morning show. In game, viewers compete to find the answers to simple trivia questions in an evolving grid of letters, with a number of prizes available to winners of each tournament. The game rapidly rose to claim the spot of number one free game and number one trivia game in the App Store, surpassing huge titles like Wordle, Roblox, Candy Crush, Pokémon Go, and FIFA Football.

Last year, ITV invested £2.5 million into the pioneering Live Tech Games, via its Studio 55 Ventures arm. This investment and support has given Live Tech Games the opportunity to work with ITV and interact with its extensive UK audience on a much larger scale. Following the investment, Live Tech Games ran a pilot of the rock, paper, scissors game, Roshambo Live, in order to keep viewers engaged after the daily This Morning show had finished.

Roshambo Live was extremely successful, hitting number three on the app store charts and leaving players thrilled with their prizes and the seamless gaming experience.

Samuel continued:

“We are planning to grow WordSurge in the coming months, expanding its audience and enticing more players. We are also discussing the possibility of introducing different combinations of prize allocations to the game and hope to add more new features as the game progresses.

“We see huge positive growth for WordSurge and are anticipating further advances for the game.”

With viewers already anticipating WordSurge becoming the next popular trivia game, Live Tech Games plans to introduce new sponsors to the game, including household names. The unique and rewarding live experience of WordSurge poses endless possibilities for sponsors as the competitive, prize winning, aspect continues to attract attention from players.

ITV Win currently sponsors WordSurge in a strategic bid to convert players into further competition entrants and Live Tech Games will be unveiling further sponsors for the game throughout this year.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Digital and Creative Partnerships, ITV said:

“ITV and the This Morning team are thrilled to be working with Live Tech Games to bring this form of second screen content to our viewers.

“This is a really exciting new form of interactive entertainment that will enhance our reach with a younger audience and create innovative sponsorship opportunities for brands.”

Live Tech Games’ ambition is to pioneer a new wave of digital entertainment by connecting with new audiences and encouraging others to get involved with the thrill of live, tournament style games. It offers consumers and brands a thrilling experience that drives customer engagement at an unseen level. By ensuring games are accessible and easy to use, Live Tech Games is creating a mobile gaming experience for all.