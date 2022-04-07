Loco announces India’s first officially supported Pokémon Unite Tournament celebrating Hindi support in the game

National: India’s Leading eSports and game streaming platform LOCO, is the first official collaborator/partner and an exclusive broadcaster of the ‘Pokémon UNITE City Tournament India 2022’. There exists an active community for Pokémon UNITE in India, and there is immense potential for it to grow, both within the competitive and entertainment segments in gaming. Loco being a pioneer in the live game streaming and eSports sector in India along with Pokémon Unite’s shared vision of growing the esports ecosystem at large makes for the perfect region collaborator.

‘Pokémon UNITE’ is a popular smartphone game title that was released in July 2021 and has recorded more than 70 million downloads worldwide; adding Hindi to the supported languages with its recent update on March 14th, 2022 which made all the game features playable in Hindi. To celebrate the Hindi language support, the ‘Pokémon UNITE City Tournament 2022’ will be held in April, powered by and streamed exclusively on LOCO.

Players for the city tournament will be scouted from major cities across India, and star streamer captains will select their respective team players via an auction; a tried and tested format which has worked wonderfully on Loco and is now being scaled further. The goal of this tournament is to recognize talented Pokémon Unite players at a grassroots level, encourage them to play the game and provide them a platform to showcase their gameplay. The platform will also be integrating exciting giveaways to gratify and grow the community further.

The basic gameplay of Pokémon UNITE is available on both Android and iOS at no cost, with some in-game purchases available. The game involves teaming up to take down the opposition in Pokémon’s first strategic team battle game. Trainers from around the world head for Aeos Island to compete in Unite Battles where they face off in a 5-on-5 team battle, to see which team can score the most points within the allotted time. Teamwork is key to defeating wild Pokémon, leveling up, evolving your own Pokémon, and working together to prevent the opposing team from scoring points.