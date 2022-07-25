Market Movements And Other Updates In CS:GO Teams

The international CS:GO market continues to move to prepare for the second half of 2022. Though a continuous movement of signings and departures will begin after IEM Cologne, several new features have already arrived. Today, we want to recap the recent updates that have happened during the last three months.

S1mple no Longer Plans to Take a Break

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev spoke last June to a professor on HLTV.org before the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals, confessing to the media that he wanted to take a break to fix his life. But now, a few weeks later, during a press conference before the IEM Cologne 2022, the NaVi star has stated that he is no longer considering taking a break from the competitive scene.

Important news for the CS:GO scene is that the one who is possibly its biggest star has changed his mind and decided to continue competing. The last few months have been really complicated for “s1mple” after the departure of “Boombl4”, the arrival of “sdy”, the new role of “electroNic”, and especially the current situation in Ukraine, his hometown. Despite this, the AWPer and his teammates continue to show outstanding results, defeating MOUZ and NiP in the group stage of IEM Cologne 2022. Surely, the Ukrainian organization will try to achieve the best possible outcomes in this CS:GO tournament.

Liquid’s Movements and the Substitute of “degster”

The Richard “shox” Papillon and Eric “adreN” Hoag departures of Team Liquid caused an interesting domino effect for the team. Currently, the North American organization has already announced daps, a former player, as its new coach. In addition, according to https://cover.gg/, Liquid tried to incorporate “snax” and “jks” as substitutes to compete in IEM Cologne, but it has failed for several contractual reasons.

On the other hand, Team Spirit has confirmed the signing of Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov after the departure of Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov. A new 17-year-old Ukrainian player is one of the best players on the international CS:GO scene with good compression of the game in the middle of the round. We consider him the ideal player within the server of Team Spirit.

The Arrival of Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard to Heroic

Heroic has confirmed the benching of Ismail “refrezh” Ali a year and four months after his arrival. In 2021, the Danish team became one of the best teams on the international scene, conquering the ESL Pro League S13, taking 3-4 place in both Major Stockholm and IEM Katowice. However, due to a somewhat irregular play in the first half of 2022, Heroic has decided to change a piece of the squad.

After the departure of Ismail “refrezh” Ali, the team needed a fifth player and all the spotlights pointed to Copenhagen Flames. Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard became the substitute of the “refrezh”, completing the Heroic roster. This 18-year-old player has been one of the most outstanding players of the Copenhagen Flames team for the last two years. Today, the arrival of the young Dane is great news for Heroic with which they intend to compete with the great teams on the scene.

9z Completes the Roster with nqz

Lucas “nqz” Soares arrives at 9z to replace the recent departure of Luca Nadotti due to issues that had an impact on the role of the Argentine player. Thus, a 17-year-old new AWPer debuted with 9z in Roobet Cup 2022. Though the team wasn’t so satisfied with the performance of the new player in this event but assured everyone that they need time to work together.

In addition, the managers of the Argentinian organization understand that the arrival of the Brazilian is an expensive bet on the future. They believe in the start of a new exciting project, in which they will try to participate in the IEM Rio Major 2022. We think that the road will not be easy at all, but there is still a long way to go before attaching the new piece.

A Final Word

After all these modifications, some of the teams debuted in the IEM Cologne. This is the last major CS:GO event of the first half of 2022 that will last until the end of the summer break on August 19. After this event, more movements and signings will arrive in different international organizations. So, for many players, it can be the last matches with their current teams. Therefore, we can only recommend you to enjoy the show and follow possible modifications in CS:GO rosters.