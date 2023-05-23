Meet Slotegrator at SiGMA Americas 2023 in Brazil

This summer will start with one of the gambling industry’s most anticipated events – SiGMA Americas and BiS (Brazil iGaming Summit), which will be held in São Paulo on 14-18 June. Slotegrator will be welcoming partners and guests at booth C103.

Latin America is home to some of the most exciting emerging markets in the world, including Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, and Puerto Rico. Industry experts are looking forward to impressive levels of growth in 2023.

SiGMA Americas and BiS will be held in Brazil, long known as the region’s sleeping giant due to the sheer size of its soon-to-be-regulated sports betting market — a key reason why SiGMA America’s first event will be here. It is a perfect opportunity to connect with a wide-reaching network of LatAm’s leading suppliers, operators, and affiliates. SiGMA Group has announced it has also acquired Brazil iGaming Summit (BiS), the largest conference dedicated to iGaming in Latin America to date, for an undisclosed figure.

This year, Slotegrator is presenting its two flagship solutions in São Paulo – Telegram Casino and the company’s online casino platform. In 2022, Slotegrator’s platform was optimized for the LatAm market with features suited to the region. What has been done? Slotegrator’s online casino platform offers a new Casino Builder module that allows operators to easily design the frontend of their project according to their target market’s most common UX and UI preferences. With Casino Builder, operators can quickly and easily adjust the look of their site to appeal to players in Latin America. The flexible and adaptable back office also enables operators to manage multiple website interfaces from a single back office.

For many Latin Americans, mobile internet isn’t just a convenience; it’s the only internet access they have. Telegram Casino offers a number of advantages: it provides the full casino experience through the popular smartphone messaging app, offers all the modern games available through APIgrator, as well as all the other bonuses and other features found on online casinos.

“LatAm is a very extraordinary and spectacular market. We are impressed by the work with local operators and providers, and this year we are continuing to dive into every country here. We were at the GAT Expo 2023 in March, and saw tremendous opportunities through the development of Telegram Casino. Now it’s time for Brazil, and we are looking forward to meeting with all our partners, new clients and guests at the booth C103”, says Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator.

Slotegrator created a guide to the LatAm iGaming market. You can download it here [https://slotegrator.pro/ebook/your-guide-to-the-latin-american-igaming-market/].