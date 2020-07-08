Microgaming – the mega-giant behind online casino games around the world

The online casino industry might be going through a spectacular boom recently but it wasn’t always the case.

The history of online gambling can be traced back to around 1994 when an ambitious company from South Africa decided to make the first online casino game that you could play with real money.

The name of the company was Microgaming and over the last two decades, it has become one of the leading companies in the online casino games industry. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the mega-giant behind some of the most popular online casino games around the world.

Early History and Cash Splash

Microgaming is a privately held company and has always been ever since it was established. It is, therefore, not easy to find a lot of information about the early history or its internal workings. The company launched its first online casino game in 1994 and was one of the first, if not the first, to get into the online gambling industry when it was in its infancy.

As they found success and the idea of online gambling started becoming common, the industry kept on getting crowded with more and more companies trying to capture the market.

However, Microgaming kept on innovating and one of these innovations came in the form of Cash Splash, a slot game they released in 1998.

Cash Splash was special because it was the first slot game to have a progressive jackpot where every bet would be accumulated into a pooled jackpot! With such innovations, Microgaming had no problems retaining their clients who were amongst the biggest online casinos around the world.

More innovation and growth

Microgaming kept on releasing new titles and has developed more than 1,000 different online casino games over the years. Alongside creating popular pooled jackpots such as Mega Moolah, Microgaming also worked on a lot of branded games.

In 2005, Microgaming created Tomb Raider, its first branded slot game. They would go on to create more branded games over the years such as Game of Thornes. The branding aspect made the slots more popular and allowed their clients to attract more customers than ever.

The company kept growing over the years with several milestones such as creating the first online slot with 100 pay lines, creating a slot game that could be customized by the player, and their pooled jackpot games bursting for millions of dollars.

The company also created the Microgaming Poker Network and a bingo gaming software to branch from being just an online casino game provider to being a complete online gaming service provider.

Powering hundreds of casino sites all over the world

According to Casino Sites India, almost all major online casino sites open to Indian players such as LeoVegas, BetWay, and 10Cric are powered by Microgaming to some extent.

The company has over 800 clients all over the world and is one of the biggest online casino game providers today, a true mega-giant of the industry.