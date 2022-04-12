MPL onboards world’s first anti-trafficking game, MISSING For a Cause developed by Missing Link Trust

India, 12th April 2022: Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of the world’s largest mobile eSports and skill gaming platforms, has onboarded the world’s first anti-trafficking game called MISSING on its platform jointly with the Missing Link Trust, an NGO which combines art and technology to create mass awareness in order to prevent sex trafficking.

MISSING, developed by the Missing Link Trust, is a multi-lingual interactive game designed to allow players to experience what a missing person goes through when she is trafficked into the inhumane and cruel world of prostitution, a world into which millions of girls are lost every year.

Data based on reports available with MISSING Link Trust suggests that two girls are trafficked in India every hour. The game, available in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Maithili and Tamil, is targeted at a mature audience and provides the experience of the dark world of human trafficking and raises awareness about it. Players assume the role of the missing person, making choices and assessing risks for themselves to find their way to the illusive freedom.

The MISSING game comes under the genre of ‘Games for Change’ by tackling the first ‘P for Prevention’ of the United Nation’s four Ps against trafficking.

As a leading global gaming platform, MPL aims to take the world’s first anti-trafficking game to a larger audience of 90 million users across India and other global markets. MPL, which currently has 70 games on its platform, is consistently expanding its portfolio by adding games of different genres.