Natasha Chetan – A sports star in the making from Bengaluru

Natasha Chetan, a sports enthusiast, started her sports practice at a young age with a determination of creating history, is all set to realise her dream. The 8th grader from Ekya School JP Nagar recently won the Sub Junior State Ranking Snooker & Billiards tournaments organised by KSBA (Karnataka State Billiards Association) and she will be representing the state at the national level.

Natasha held her first cue at the tender age of 10, inspired by seeing her mother play the game at Bangalore Club. Natasha developed a liking for the game since then and she pursued it further. Soon Natasha started to ace the game-winning various tournaments. She has also participated in the Chinese pool tournament held in Malaysia.

Billiards, snooker and all cue sports require precision, accuracy, stillness, patience and excellent hand-eye coordination. This is what enthralls Natasha about the game and she is all set for the new challenge. Her determined pursuit of excellence in sports has led her this far.

For the past three years, Natasha has been practicing for 3 hours every day under the able guidance of her coach, Pranit Ramchandani of Sight Right Cue Sports India. Now, most of her time is dedicated to practicing with her focus on the national championship.