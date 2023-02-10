NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Exclusively Host the Valorant Challengers League in South Asia

NODWIN Gaming, the gaming and esports arm of Nazara Technologies, has launched 2023 with the long awaited exclusive VALORANT League in South Asia! After a long and comprehensive process, Riot Games chose NODWIN Gaming as it’s exclusive partner to host the mega six-month-long action-packed VALORANT Challengers South Asia for two years

Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming will also work together to exclusively monetise the VALORANT Challenger League in South Asia for Sponsorship and media rights monetisation.

The VALORANT Challengers South Asia, which will go live from the first week of March 2023, will feature the very best VALORANT athletes from the South Asian region. Iconic teams from the region will compete in the league and the winner will not only take cash rewards from an overall prize pool of 140,000 USD (Over 1.1 Crore INR), but also qualify to play at the APAC VALORANT Ascension event which will bring together the winners of 10 Challenger Leagues across APAC to compete for a slot in next year’s APAC Pacific League 2024.

NODWIN Gaming has organized the earlier editions of road to VCT, VALORANT Conquerors Championship in 2021 and 2022 which are coveted as one of the highest-viewed PC esports events in India. Since its launch in 2020 the event has garnered a massive viewership of 6 million in Season 1 in the year 2021 and 12.2 million in Season 2 in the year 2022.

”VALORANT Esports’ journey so far in South Asia has seen tremendous support from our fanbase and the South Asia Challengers League represents the next steps of our commitment to the region. We are extremely excited to partner with NODWIN Gaming to bring this unique esports experience to the region. In the coming months, fans will get to see the highest level of competitive VALORANT in the region being played out in this league and I personally can’t wait to experience it together with VALORANT fans. All the best to the teams and see you in the South Asia Challengers.” – Sukamal Pegu, Riot Games Esports, South Asia

“As the Indian esports market evolves to be among the top markets in the world, we are seeing a natural evolution of tournaments from club championships and cups to exclusive leagues. NODWIN Gaming has garnered enormous experience in successfully hosting and managing large scale esports tournaments and events across the world. We’ve been involved with VALORANT since its launch in India and our exclusive tie up with Riot Games to host the mega VALORANT Challengers South Asia for two successive years further validates our standing and expertise in the esports sector.

We are super excited to host the League and look forward to an action-packed, adrenalin-pumping, high quality league over months of pure-play esports!” said Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming.