Online games to play with friends to keep you sane during summer 2021

The novel coronavirus pandemic has likely changed our lifestyle. It has led to a country wide lockdown and staying at home with possibly nothing to do apart from the following i.e., Eat, Sleep and Repeat command it can get into people’s nerves and was becoming monotonous and boring. But modern smartphones are a great tool for entertainment, it can be used to watch multimedia content and even to play some online games with friends.

On a global level, the online gaming market stood at a value of $151.55 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach an approximate value of $256.97 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.17% over the prediction period (2020-2025). Game developers throughout developing economies are constantly striving to improve gamers’ experience, introducing, and rewriting codes for varied platforms, like Xbox, Windows PC and PlayStation which are integrated into one product offered to the gamers via the cloud platform.

Just to make things easier we have put the required list of some popular online games that you can play anytime with your friends and family specially during these summers:

PokerDangal– PokerDangal, an India-based leading online Poker playing platforms is a flagship product of Xeta Networks Pvt. Ltd. Established in 2017, it has completed its third year and this year it has engrossed their customers yet again with a safe, reliable and fun ecosystem along with a completely hassle-free gaming environment. One of the biggest drawbacks of any online gaming platform is the community feeling, the feeling of belongingness. Keeping that in mind PokerDangal has created a new offering of Private Tables on its platform where you can chat with your family or friends and can play the game together. The Esports Club (TEC)– TEC is an esports tournament platform which was founded in 2019 by Vamsi Krishna and Ishaan Arya. It has been created to power esports experiences at the grassroots level in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The entire team behind The Esports Club eats, sleeps, and breathes gaming. Together its members have 40+ years of experience in gaming, esports and marketing. The company’s platform is designed for tournaments, news updates & interaction. Gamers can quickly sign up and compete in a variety of competitions. They can participate in long events, short events, casual events, or semi-professional or professional tournaments. Ludo King: The game was nominated as the best games of 2019, however lost the crown to COD mobile. Despite that the game still has its popularity intact and has over 300 million downloads. As the name suggests the game is based on the popular board game. The best part of the game is that it is available on PC, Android, IOS and it supports cross platform multiplayer gaming. TableTopia: If you’re looking to play traditional tabletop board games online, check out TableTopia, which calls itself an “online arena” for playing more than 900 board games the same way you would in real life. You can play on a desktop browser for Mac or Windows, or download the platform on Steam, the App Store or the Google Play Store. Another similar option is Tabletop Simulator, which includes classic game options like chess, poker, dominoes, Mahjong and jigsaw puzzles. Create your own original games on the platform, as well as play ones that were created by others. FAU–G:The game was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through his Twitter and Instagram accounts on 4 September 2020. This game is said to be a substitute for the most famous game PUBG. However, the Government’s motto behind the Fauji Game’s launch is to make the players aware of the brave Indian soldiers’ accomplishments.

With all this, there is no way that the online gaming industry will face a blow in terms of growth. As weird as it may sound, COVID-19 was an added advantage for the online gaming industry. It became one of the most suited options for home entertainment in 2020. The marketplace is seeing a substantial uptick in downloads of gaming apps, and the time spent on these platforms has also increased precipitously.