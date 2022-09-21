OnMobile Global creates history in Gaming penetration with Challenges Arena

Bengaluru, 21 September 22: OnMobile Global, the leader in cutting-edge mobile gaming and entertainment, has achieved a milestone of signing 50 customers globally for its mobile quiz, trivia & puzzles gaming product, Challenges Arena (CA). This is in tandem with their larger strategy announced earlier this year of collaborating with 200 plus telecom operators globally.

The organisation is partnering with telecom operators by building unique, exciting and unparalleled gaming experiences for casual gamers in their network with products like Challenges Arena, their quiz, puzzles & trivia mobile gaming app and ONMO, their social esports mobile gaming platform. It is a double gaming product strategy since ONMO is a product for tomorrow & CA is a product for today.

Challenges Arena is a social competition gaming product bringing immersive, multiplayer formats to casual gamers. The product is looking forward to an explosive growth by expanding its horizons to many more geographies and adding both global and local gaming content, fuelled by best-in-class user experience and its expanding arsenal of gamification mechanics. Revenue for Challenges Arena has increased by 11x from a year-on-year perspective, evidencing strong traction for the product.

Sanjay Baweja, MD and Global CEO of OnMobile Global, said, “We are confident that as we advance, we will see significant revenue growth in Challenges Arena as there is an exponential increase in multi-active users for this segment. We are witnessing some success in Europe and LatAm and signing up with more telcos, helping us in our expansion. A host of these customers are new labels for us, which indicates the strength of our product”.