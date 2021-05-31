OnMobile Global Launches Challenges Arena – A Mobile Quiz Gaming App

OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment, has launched a new B2B gaming product, Challenges Arena, a single destination of casual challenges that provides an unparalleled gamified experience.

Challenges Arena offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a real-time rank and leader-board. It provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid and trial challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, puzzles, amongst others and also many HTML5 games.

Announcing the launch, Biswajit Nandi, Vice President – Sales, OnMobile, said, “We believe Challenges Arena will emerge as a go-to-destination for Quiz and Trivia based casual challenges with several of our global customers. OnMobile is excited to associate with telecom & OTT partners to launch this new offering. Social play, casual esports, real-time engagement, immersive & exclusive digital content with virtual and real rewards makes Challenges Arena a fun and engaging experience for customers.”

Challenges Arena offers multiple price points for question-based, daily, weekly and monthly challenges. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs. 5 lakh by playing challenges regularly.

In the last few weeks, Challenges Arena has added over 350,000 gross users and 110,000 paying subscribers from a leading telecom operator and over 11 lakh users through an OTT partner. In addition, currently there are over 10 active customer discussions that OnMobile is engaged in globally, for Challenges Arena.

Challenge Arena is available in the form of App and PWA currently, and will be available in SDK form shortly.

Users who want to take up challenges on specific genres can choose to play daily challenges. Winners will be selected based on their performance at the end of the challenge period. OnMobile’s ISO 27001 certified tool ensures transparency in winner selections while focusing on protecting the user data.