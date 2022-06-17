PlayerzPot IPL 2022 campaign keeps the scoreboard ticking in style, garners a unique reach close to 500 mn and increase of revenue by 300% pre IPL

National, June 2022: PlayerzPot, India’s leading online sports and fantasy gaming platform has performed a match-winning knock as they bowl over their audience with a massively successful IPL 2022 campaign, #CricketKaBhoot, that’s gone on to garner a resounding unique reach close to 500 million. With the cricket-crazy fan enjoying the IPL carnival to the fullest through the campaign, PlayerzPot has hit the ball out of the park with its fantasy gaming revenue increasing by a remarkable 300%. That isn’t all; the campaign also witnessed participation from all corners with an incredible 50% increase in registrations, as well as 30% of its users returning to the platform.

The campaign brought in new excitement and user experiences to the fantasy cricket playing community of the country by featuring brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar and roping in popular comedian and Indian TV star Kiku Sharda. The pace bowler added an extra punch of fun and excitement as the PlayerzPot cool techie Baba who urged die-hard cricket fans to enjoy the cricket carnival on the PlayerzPot app. On the other hand, the hilarious Kiku, as the campaign mascot Cricket Ka Bhoot, had cricket fans under his spell in a rib-tickling brand commercial. LEO India – conceptualize the campaign #CricketKaBhoot.

PlayerzPot generated immense buzz via its innovative and engaging lens-based challenge that featured Kiku Sharda. Add to that, collaborations with various short video platforms, OTT platform, and engagement with social media influencers in the likes of Urfi Javed, Ashish Bisht and many more the brand garnered 4 billion views.