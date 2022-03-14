Poker Sports League Season 4 finalizes skilled players at the selection ceremony through an exciting player’s auction

India, March 14th 2022: India’s most celebrated Poker Sports League is all set to kick-off its fourth season powered by Fairplay News, a sports news platform that offers news on latest sport action, highlights, analysis and opinions from cricket to football, tennis; in a Phygital format. The player selection ceremony was wrapped up last week, through an extravagant and exciting player’s auction at Deltin Royale and streamed live for the first time. Adda52 the one-stop destination for exciting and reliable Poker online experiences is the online partner for PSL Season 4. This season, a special focus was given to upcoming qualifiers along with key pro-players, with high investment biddings and significant retainers which will make this season more exciting.

This season’s selection ceremony saw six teams representing six different Indian provinces, namely Delhi Czars, Deccan Aces, Goan Nuts, Gujarat Falcons, Mumbai Anchors, and Kolkata Kings. The defending champions team Deccan Aces along with the other teams invested heavily in qualifiers more than the pro players, giving the new talent the much-needed push to play.

A total of 36 qualifiers, 12 pro-players are going to be a part of this season. In addition to these we have 6 spots for women and 6 for substitutes.

Mr. Akshay Nasa, a pro-player from Mumbai Anchors was retained from the previous season for Rs. 3,50,500 which one of the highest this season. Aligning with a focus on gender equality PSL Season 4 has left no stone unturned in encouraging women players to play in every season. Ms. Niharika Bindra from Kolkata Kings was one such inspiring women player who was bought with a bid of Rs. 3,45,000. A separate woman player slot has been designed in the team composition this season, which further strengthens the purpose of this league and establishes gender standards.

Speaking about the PSL Season 4 and welcoming the players on board, Mr. Pranav Bagai, CEO and Founder, Poker Sports League said, “Poker is here to stay and is on a growth path and we are excited to spearhead this league in a Phygital format this year. Having witnessed a remarkable response in the previous seasons, the player selection ceremony is a testament to the magnificence of this league and what the players can look forward to this season. The unprecedented time of pandemic left us wanting for more and we are excited to be back physically for our season finale. Poker is a game of skill, focus and sheer talent. Our aim will be to give all new players, especially the new qualifiers a platform where they can discover and upskill themselves. We have witnessed high biddings for these players, confirming our trust in the new talent in our country”

The virtual league, powered by Fairplay News, will start from March 29th and will go on till April 13th. Deltin Royale and Adda 52 have been announced as the venue partners and online partners respectively for this season. The league will have 2-3 matches every week hosted virtually with a live finale from April 20th-23rd, 2022.

“Owing to the growing potential of online gaming in India and a great response from the recently concluded online qualifiers, this season has an exciting mix of pro-players and budding participants who will not only represent their states but also get a coveted opportunity of practicing and improving their game with the best in the country. This year’s season is packed with nail biting challenges, unique opportunities for players to progress and true sportsmanship spirit. I welcome all the players and wish them all the luck to put their best foot forward.” he added.

The online skill gaming industry landscape is evolving rapidly. Innovations in technology have pushed the robust growth to provide a wholesome and unique experience for players who have known the game and the new players who have their skin in the game. As per a report by KPMG, the Indian online gaming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22 %. The online poker industry is presently growing at a rate of 35-40 % year on year and currently it is valued at Rs 400 crore, according to industry reports. With the advancement in technology and integrated with state-of-the-art technology that aims to amplify the skills of the players and the experiences of spectators, this season will be larger and tech savvier than ever.