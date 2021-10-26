PokerBaazi.com concludes the 2021 edition of India’s biggest poker tournament EndBoss

New Delhi, 26th October 2021: Hosted by PokerBaazi.com, India’s biggest standalone poker tournament EndBoss, with a monumental prize pool of INR 5 Crore, concluded its second edition. Delhi based 31-year-old MIT graduate, Ishaan Chugh, emerged as the winner of the tournament and took home over 71 Lakh as the prize money. The five-day action-packed tournament witnessed the participation of over 4800 poker players from different parts of the country, each trying to take down the mammoth prize pool.

With the closing of the second edition of EndBoss Tournament, Mr. Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, “Tournaments of this scale are a testament to the fast-growing poker landscape in India. What was interesting to see was how we had players from different age groups, and from different walks of life take part in the event.” The 7-year-old homegrown Poker company, which has built award-winning products and technology, has been instrumental to the growth of Poker in the country.

The tournament came down to its final 8 around 9:00 PM on Sunday night. While Ishaan took away the top spot and earned the EndBoss title which got him the reputed golden EndBoss knuckle along with the handsome prize money, Dhiraj Lakhotia who hails from Darjeeling emerged as the runner up, followed by Divanshu Khurana from Gurgaon, who bagged the 3rd prize.

Ishaan is the CEO of Abacus- a boutique AI consulting firm. He is a graduate from MIT with a bachelor’s in computer science and is currently pursuing research program at INSEAD.

The first edition of the EndBoss poker tournament was held in April 2020, in which Pune based 28 years old Abhishek Maheshwari had won the title along with the biggest prize won by any Indian in any Indian poker tournament so far.

The final table of the 2021 EndBoss, which was played by the top 8 players of the event, also saw Mohammad Azhar who is 23, (Winner of National Poker Series and Indian poker’s first gold-medalist) emerge 7th. Interestingly, poker in India is witnessing an enthralling mix of players from different career paths and ages who are coming forward and take part in the mind sport.

Notably, participation in such interesting poker events is open to all audiences above the age of 18. PokerBaazi.com, which is India’s biggest poker platform, provides a variety of poker games running 24X7, thereby making the game available for all segments of the audience.

