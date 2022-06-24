PokerBaazi.com is celebrating Pride Month with its All Are Equal at the Table campaign

New Delhi, June 2022: PokerBaazi.com, India’s biggest online poker platform, in their initiative to support inclusivity and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community has collaborated with internationally renowned illustrator Jasjyot Singh Hans, known for his artwork celebrating beauty in all colors, shapes, and sizes, to commemorate the pride month and launch – “All are Equal at the Table” campaign.

The campaign aims to showcase a simple yet beautiful correlation between Poker and life in general. Just like everyone is equal at the poker table and is allowed to make their own choices and make their own gameplay, in the similar way our society must allow people, regardless of their orientations and identities, to express themselves and have their rights.

As part of the campaign, a special themed poker table has been created by Jasjyot for the players on the platform and can be used by them to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.