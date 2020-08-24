PokerDangal app introduces improvised and customer-friendly features

24th August 2020, INDIA: Serving as a platform ‘Where Skills Meet Fortune’, PokerDangal, an India-based online Poker playing platform, a flagship product of Xeta Networks Pvt. Ltd., has reportedly revamped its app with more customer-friendly features. Along with the previous app specifications which were unique in their own way, like Focus light on player’s turn, Sub-menu in the lobby for a quick filter, Swiftly swiping the tables in mobile, Theme engine with different Table BG’s, Table colour, Decks, Avatars and Multi-tabling in Tiling view up to 9 tables, PokerDangal has recently added other features like Portrait mode, Better UI/UX and New tournaments like multi-day flight structure to it.

The revamped app gives easier and comfortable gaming experience. The new interface of the app is very appealing to the eye as well as user-friendly. The colour theme of the app is blue and white which coincides with the branding of the company and is very soothing to the user’s eye. You can also customise the colour theme and design as per your preference as there are different colour templates, card design template and background templates available for user convenience.

Along with the launch the company has also announced an offer to its users. The users using the app can use promo code- NEW APP and get 20% Real cash bonus which is only valid on deposited amounts between INR 500 – 10K on 24th and 25th August 2020.

PokerDangal works on the objective of developing an online gaming industry in India by offering a safe, reliable and fun ecosystem along with a completely hassle-free gaming environment. The company is equipped with all required technology certifications and adopts the best of security measures to provide its players with a totally secure payment gateway with multiple options for deposits. PokerDangal app is available for Android users downloadable directly from the website www.pokerdangal.com and IOS is planned to be launched in next quarter until then the IOS users can enjoy the game on their mobile website.