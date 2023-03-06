Push Sports joins hands with Sushant University to create a ‘Basecamp’

New Delhi, 6 March 2023: Push Sports, the Sports Education specialists have entered an agreement with Sushant University of Gurugram to manage the university’s entire Sports Infrastructure. Christened, ‘Basecamp’, the franchise is committed to bringing international quality training to enrolled students.

The University recognizes the expertise of Push Sports and has awarded the sole Master Franchise to PUSH, with a mandate to consolidate and provide quality sports infrastructure and coaching of international standards to interested students. The franchise will also be offering ‘pay to play’ facilities, thus popularising Sports as a culture in the neighborhood.

“It is a great opportunity to build and use the Sports Infrastructure that Sushant University offers. Quality infrastructure is always of prime importance—especially in sports where the new technologies are injury resistant, more scientific, and have better ergonomics. The university has also taken cognizance of the fact that Sports infrastructure or usage cannot be increased in short term. It will need a medium-term or a long-term view and vision to implement the plans. The long-term management rights have ensured that we can experiment on the best usages, plan for long-term utilisation of the facilities and encourage participation,” Puru Singh, Founder, of Push Sports, and a former Delhi State player said.

Puru added, “PUSH is going to call this sports complex ‘Basecamp’ and will be striving to create a facility which is second to none in Delhi NCR as far as coaching and infrastructure bit is concerned. We are committed in bringing in the best trainers and facilities to build up this infrastructure as a future launchpad for sportspersons. The pay-to-play option provided by the management will ensure that the neighborhood uses the facility and slowly develop the sporting culture.”

The sporting facilities offer the quality infrastructure for a number of sports like cricket nets with a bowling machine, cricket ground with a 50m boundary, 10k sq ft of Futsal arena, dedicated football fields, lawn tennis nets, and Basketball and skating area.

Around 250 kids have already enrolled to use the sports infrastructure for pursuing multiple sports, and Push Sports feel that it would be one of the most sought-after areas in the coming years. The Sports arena is located in the heart of Gurgaon on Golf course road and expects a positive footfall, given the increased focus on health and wellness.

Founded in 2019, Push Sports is a Delhi based Sports Education & Infrastructure start-up with a mission to catalyze fitness through sports especially focusing on school-going children in a bid to minimize screen time, provide opportunities for physical activity and a balanced diet, so as to minimize health issues among children in a constructive manner.