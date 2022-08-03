QYOU Media India gears up to launch a new gaming digital channel, Q GAMEX in September 2022

August 03, 2022; Mumbai, India:

Strengthening its footprint across the country with uniquely positioned channels, India’s youngest and fastest-growing entertainment network, QYOU Media India continues to offer differentiated content to its new and existing viewers. Following the success of its recently launched digital channels, ‘The Q Kahaniyan’ and ‘The Q Comedistaan’, QYOU Media India further gears up to announce the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, a 24×7 gaming digital channel. Launching in September 2022, the channel aims to target young Indian gamers across connected TV and digital platforms.

With an aim to reach out to digitally savvy young Indian adults between the age group of 18 to 35 years, Q GAMEX will stream gameplay matches and battlegrounds while taking the viewers through some interesting insights on console/gaming equipment, unboxing experiences, tips, and tricks and much more. Banking on the burgeoning popularity surrounding online gaming, QYOU Media India, through Q GAMEX aims to expand its viewership base by providing brands and advertisers an opportunity to drive value. The launch of Q GAMEX for the connected TV audience is a part of a growing effort to capitalize on a business that is already experiencing tremendous growth worldwide and in India specifically.

Speaking on the announcement of its upcoming gaming digital channel, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “At QYOU Media India, our unique and socially connected content style is in alignment with what this audience is looking for. The Indian online gaming industry has steadily grown to become a leading market across the globe. With the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, we aim to cater to the young gaming enthusiasts and become a leading provider of multi-genre channels to audiences who are rapidly adopting connected TV as a primary destination for entertainment purposes. We are delighted to add ‘Q GAMEX’ to our existing portfolio of brands and look forward to developing Q GAMEX as a pioneer in gaming content across digital platforms.”

According to an analysis by KPMG, India is set to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming industry where it is expected to cross 450 million online gamers in 2023, second only to China. Growing steadily over the last five years, it is expected to treble in value and reach an overall value of $5 billion by 2025 driven by a rapidly growing younger population with higher disposable income. With the total number of online gamers growing from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021, analysts expect steep growth in the sector.

Leveraging content from a wide array of top social influencers and digital content creators, QYOU Media India so far has launched The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan. The upcoming digital channel Q GAMEX targets the rapidly growing community of online and mobile gamers and will mark the launch of QYOU Media India’s fifth channel.